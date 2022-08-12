‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Blu-ray Details Hint at ‘Stone Ocean’ Part 3

TL;DR:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Blu-ray details suggest Part 3 is happening.

Stone Ocean Part 2 debuts this September, but there’s more of the manga to adapt.

If Stone Ocean Part 3 is confirmed, it will likely premiere early in 2023.

Key art for ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ | Netflix

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean returns for Part 2 in September, and the anime is one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022. However, fans are questioning whether the next chapter can successfully adapt Hirohiko Araki’s Stone Ocean manga in its entirety — and many don’t believe it can. The Blu-ray details for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 seem to suggest we’ll get a Stone Ocean Part 3. Here’s what we know about the possibility of more episodes.

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Blu-ray details hint at a possible Part 3

That’s right, it’s looking more and more likely that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will receive a Part 3. Although there’s been no announcement as of this writing, the official JoJo’s website recently posted the Blu-ray details for Stone Ocean. And the Blu-ray release will consist of three separate boxes, the last of which will arrive in May 2023.

As ComicBook.com points out, the Stone Ocean anime still needs to adapt a large chunk of the source material. That, combined with the three-box Blu-ray release, heavily suggests Jolyne Cujoh’s story won’t end with Stone Ocean Part 2.

We’ll know more about Stone Ocean Part 2 and how much it covers when it debuts. Thankfully, the wait is almost over.

‘Stone Ocean’ Part 2 debuts this September

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 debuts on Sept. 1, 2022 — and it’s likely fans will know more about the possibility of Part 3 after it premieres.

The second portion of Stone Ocean will continue Jolyne Cujoh’s story, which was set up in the 12-episode Part 1. Stone Ocean Part 2 will comprise episodes 13-24. Depending on how Part 2 ends, fans will have a better idea of how much of Hirohiko Araki’s manga is left to adapt.

If JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3 does get confirmed, it seems likely it will arrive faster than Part 2. Fans dealt with a nine-month wait between Part 1 and Part 2. However, the Blu-ray release dates suggest that Part 3 could drop just a few months after September’s episodes.

When could ‘Stone Ocean’ Part 3 premiere if it does happen?

As ComicBook.com notes, the release date for the third Stone Ocean Blu-ray hints at a shorter break between Part 2 and Part 3. The third box comes out on May 31, 2023. If it contains JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 3, the next group of episodes would have to drop a bit before that — perhaps several months.

That means we can estimate an early 2023 release date for the next chapter of JoJo’s. Of course, we’ll have to wait for Netflix to confirm. Either way, it’s looking like fans of the manga will get a proper adaptation of Stone Ocean. That’s really all we can ask for.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 1, 2022.

