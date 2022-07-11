‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Part 2 Release Date Scheduled for September 2022

TL;DR:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 has a September 2022 release date.

Netflix’s trailer for Stone Ocean Part 2 highlights Jolyne’s dangerous plan.

JoJo‘s fans can expect 12 more episodes of the anime this fall.

Jolyne Cujoh in ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 6 | Netflix

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 dropped its first 12 episodes on Netflix back in December 2021, and fans of the anime waited months to learn when Stone Ocean Part 2 would arrive. Fortunately, they have an answer — and it’s soon. It looks like Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 will be here this September.

From Bleach to My Hero Academia, plenty of popular anime were present during Anime Expo 2022 — and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wasn’t left out of the fun. During the show’s panel, JoJo‘s fans got a pleasant surprise in the midst of the event: the release date for Stone Ocean Part 2.

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the coming episodes, which reveals that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 returns on Sept. 1, 2022. That’s a little less than a year after Part 1’s premiere. And judging by the initial footage, it’ll kick off September in style. Let’s take a look at what Jolyne Cujoh’s up to in the first look.

The ‘Stone Ocean’ Part 2 trailer highlights Jolyne’s plan

The trailer announcing the release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 promises plenty of suspense and action when the anime returns. The majority of the footage sees Jolyne continuing her plan to strike back at Enrico Pucci. If that means intentionally getting sent to the Punishment Ward or seeking out one of Dio’s bones, so be it.

Of course, Jolyne’s not the only one searching for the latter. It looks like we’ll see some fights crop up over Dio’s bone. On top of that, Narciso Anasui will show up with a marriage proposal. Needless to say, Jolyne’s going to have her hands full in the coming episodes. How many of them can fans expect?

How many episodes of ‘Stone Ocean’ Part 2 can ‘JoJo’s’ fans expect?

Jolyne’s got a lot to accomplish when the release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 finally arrives. But how many new episodes of Stone Ocean can viewers expect? According to the trailer, we’ll be getting another 12 this September. It states that episodes 13-24 will stream on Netflix.

Despite fans’ sentiment that JoJo’s functions better as a weekly release, there’s no word on Netflix changing up its model. All 12 chapters are set to stream on the Sept. 1 premiere date. The bigger question is whether Stone Ocean Part 3 will be required to finish Jolyne’s story.

Because the Stone Ocean manga spans 138 chapters, some viewers are anticipating a third addition to Jolyne’s story. Anime Geek notes that Stone Ocean Part 1 only covered 50 chapters. As such, it’s hard to see how the second part could successfully adapt the rest. Plus, the previous two seasons of JoJo’s have both been 39 chapters apiece.

We’ll have to wait and see where the latest JoJo stands after Stone Ocean Part 2 premieres. But we’ll be crossing our fingers for more of Jolyne’s story.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 6 returns on Sept. 1, 2022.

