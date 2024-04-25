The longtime married couple rely on one another for strength and support as they navigate life in the spotlight.

After a 35-year marriage, music legend Jon Bon Jovi is still figuring out what has made his love affair with Dorothea Hurley so successful. However, he realizes that her greatest role in their family is that she’s “the glue” keeping it all together.

Jon Bon Jovi needs wife Dorothea to be the one ‘following [him] with the glue’

The longevity of Jon Bon Jovi’s marriage to Dorothea Hurley can be traced to one thing: they genuinely love each other. They fell for one another in high school and maintained a relationship since their teens.

“She’s the glue,” he told Fox News Digital. “I’m the crazy visionary with all kinds of things flying, and the seams are all splitting.”

Jon continued that Dorothea is “the one following me with the glue and the thread and needle. Keeping it all together.”

This consistency has followed the couple as they raised four children while he toured the world as a rock superstar with his band, Bon Jovi. Dorothea preferred to remain out of the spotlight and kept Stephanie, Jesse, Jake, and Romeo on a routine at home.

“Somehow, I became the poster boy for a long-married rock star. But I’ll accept the mantle because I’m so happy,” Jon admitted.

Jon Bon Jovi doesn’t need ‘rules’ in his marriage

Rock stardom comes with plenty of trappings. Thus, Jon Bon Jovi admits that he’s not been a “saint” throughout his life with his wife Dorothea Hurley.

However, he revealed that he always knew what came first. Most importantly, the life he created with Dorothea over a relationship spans 44 years.

“These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom,” Jon told Fox News Digital. “It’s about never lying about having been a saint but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either.”

“I don’t think that we need rules. I think it’s just the mutual admiration society,” he explained. “I think it’s as simple as that. You wake up in the morning excited to be with each other.”

“You admire and respect each other. It’s a pleasure to do, and it’s a pleasure to be.”

How did Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley meet?

Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi’s relationship has been built over 40 years | Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi met Dorothea Hurley as both students at Sayreville War Memorial High School in Sayreville, New Jersey. She was dating a fellow classmate who ultimately entered the military, which is when Jon made his move.

In 1985, they briefly broke up, and Bon Jovi dated actor Diane Lane for five months. Then, Jon and Dorothea reconciled and remained together ever since.

The couple married in 1989 at the height of Bon Jovi’s popularity. The band was touring their album New Jersey when Jon asked Dorothea if she wanted to elope.

The couple flew to Las Vegas. They married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel off the Las Vegas strip.

The couple welcomed their only daughter, Stephanie, in 1993, and sons Jesse in 1995, Jake in 2002, and Romeo in 2004. Bon Jovi’s professional career is documented in Hulu’s Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, which debuts April 26.