Jon Bon Jovi Couldn’t Get a Record Deal After Writing ‘Runaway,’ Here’s the Desperate Move that Saved His Career

While it’s hard to imagine a time when Jon Bon Jovi couldn’t get a record deal, that was absolutely the case in the early ’80s. Fortunately, an act of desperation helped to kick-start his music career and, ultimately, his rise to fame.

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi in 1985 | Chris Walter/WireImage

Jon Bon Jovi asked a radio DJ to play ‘Runaway’

Bon Jovi’s breakout hit “Runaway” started the band’s career, but few fans know how much work went into getting that first big break. While talking with Virgin Radio UK, the frontman shared the desperate move that finally got him the deal he deserved.

“[It’s] 1982. I write ‘Runaway,'” Bon Jovi recalled. “I can’t get a record deal. I can’t even get a band because, you know, original bands aren’t making any money. So, I think to myself, ‘Who is the loneliest man in the music business?’ The DJ. And we had a brand-new radio station in New York. It was so new they didn’t have a receptionist.”

Without a receptionist, nobody was there to stop Bon Jovi from walking right up to the DJ booth and knocking on the glass. The DJ, named Chip Hobart, asked the musician to wait until he was off the air, after which he listened to an original version of “Runaway” featuring Bon Jovi’s vocals backed by session musicians.

Hobart thought the song was a hit and played it on WAPP, now WKTU. “Runaway” quickly gained popularity and entered Bon Jovi into a contest held by the radio station in search of the best unsigned band. He won, and by the summer of 1983, the song had become a huge hit.

Jon Bon Jovi paid tribute to Chip Hobart after his death

Over the years, Bon Jovi and Hobart kept in touch. When Hobart passed away in 2021, the musician was left heartbroken. He paid tribute to the man responsible for his career in a heartwarming Instagram post:

“Every kid dreams of hearing his song on the radio… in 1983 I took it to another level by taking ‘Runaway’ to a radio station. I’ve thanked [Hobart] a thousand times for that day. This week I reached out to my old friend to ask him to play ‘Runaway’ on a very special project we’ve been working on. I found out that Chip Hobart had passed away in March… thank you my friend, for the 1001st time. We’ll dedicate the first spin to him. Love to his family.”

Bon Jovi shared a few throwback photos of him and Hobart over the years along with his post.

One desperate move led to dozens of hit songs

Bon Jovi’s desperation led to a successful career spanning several decades. By the time the band released its third album, Slippery When Wet, they were rock and roll legends. The record sold over 20 million copies worldwide and gave birth to the band’s most notable songs, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

With a catalog spanning over four decades, Bon Jovi’s timeless music continues to captivate fans with its legendary sound. From memorable guitar riffs to catchy power ballads, their songs are some of the most quintessential in rock music.

Today, people of all ages still play Bon Jovi’s music, some while discovering them for the very first time!