Jon Bon Jovi Said There Were ‘No Hard Feelings’ When Richie Sambora Quit

When band members abruptly leave the group that made them famous, most assume that there was plenty of behind-the-scenes drama. However, Jon Bon Jovi insisted there were “no hard feelings” when longtime guitar player Richie Sambora quit the rock band.

Richie Sambora was an original member of Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi was formed in 1983. The band’s initial lineup included lead singer Bon Jovi, guitar player Sambora, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, and bass player Alec John Such. The group enjoyed some moderate success with their first few albums and built up a dedicated fan base through frequent tours.

In 1986, they released Slippery When Wet and quickly became stars. The album spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and singles “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” both went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bon Jovi continued to enjoy success with singles like “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “It’s My Life,” and “Always.” They are considered rock icons and still tour to sold-out crowds. However, the band has also seen its fair share of shake-ups.

In 2013, Richie Sambora abruptly left Bon Jovi for ‘personal reasons’

Jon Bon Jovi performs at the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert I Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver

Everything seemed to be going well for Bon Jovi in 2013, with their twelfth studio album going No. 1 and a world tour scheduled. However, in April of that year, Sambora abruptly announced that he would be leaving the band. No details were given about his exit. The musician simply said it was for “personal reasons.”

There were rumors that the “personal reasons” had something to do with Sambora’s drinking issues. He entered rehab in 2007. The musician was arrested for drunk driving the following year. In 2011, Sambora entered rehab again. While this made sense, Bon Jovi was quick to put the rumors to rest.

“I think Richie’s doing all right, [but] I haven’t spoken to him,” the lead singer told The Austin American-Statesman about Sambora’s departure. They were preparing for a show when they “got a phone call that he wouldn’t be there.”

Bon Jovi stressed that it was “a personal matter.” The frontman also asked people “not to believe what you read on TMZ because it’s the furthest thing from the truth, as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock. The band continued touring, with Phil X filling in for Sambora.

Richie Sambora said there was ‘no bad blood’ between him and the rest of the band

A few years after leaving Bon Jovi, Sambora explained the reasoning in more detail, saying he wanted to spend more time with his daughter. The guitar player explained that the group’s rigorous touring schedule meant he missed out on time with his daughter, calling it “a huge sacrifice, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

Sambora also said that he wanted to work on his own solo music, too, but Bon Jovi’s working schedule made that impossible. However, he emphasized that there was “no bad blood” between him and the rest of the band, according to Lust for Life.

Will Richie Sambora rejoin Bon Jovi this year? ‘It’s a possibility’

There have been rumors of reconciliation over the years, specifically when Sambora joined the band onstage during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Sambora told Rolling Stone to “never say never” about him rejoining Bon Jovi, but that there was no “immediate future plan.”

More rumors popped up in 2022 about Bon Jovi potentially performing at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival. There has been no confirmation Sambora will join the band again, but he told Metro, “It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit.”