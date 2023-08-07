Collin Gosselin accused his mother of being abusive in a recent docuseries and his mother came forward to claim he is lying. Now, Jon Gosselin's ex is coming to the teens defense.

Collin Gosselin’s appearance on The Dark Side of the 2000s struck a nerve with Kate Gosselin. Following her estranged son’s appearance in the docuseries, Kate issued a statement claiming Collin is lying and a danger to everyone around him. Jon and Kate Gosselin’s eldest daughter, Mady Gosselin, swooped in to lambast her younger brother, too. Now, Jon Gosselin’s ex-girlfriend has taken to Instagram to set the record about Collin straight. She is throwing shade at Kate Gosselin along the way, too.

Kate and Mady Gosselin both criticized Collin and claimed he continues to be “dangerous” in separate statements

Following Collin’s appearance in the docuseries, Kate was quick to issue a statement. Speaking exclusively to People, Kate alleged she placed her son in an inpatient facility after outpatient treatment proved “insufficient” for his needs. She accused the now 19-year-old of violent outbursts and claimed multiple diagnoses exist. She denied allegations of abuse and said Collin was “fabricating” stories about her.

Mady, one of Jon and Kate’s older twin daughters, also issued a statement about Collin. The 22-year-old claimed to have gotten “hundreds” of messages on social media following her brother’s appearance in The Dark Side of the 2000s. She claims those messages have caused her to speak out.

In an Instagram story, she accused Collin of being violent. She claimed he is bigoted and that she cut contact because his “values” don’t align with hers. In the statement, Mady alleged that Collin’s “violent behavior” has continued to this day. Gosselin family followers found Mady’s tirade troubling and quickly questioned the validity of her statements, especially regarding Collin’s current mindset.

Mady has had no contact with Collin since Kate sent him away. Since then, she’s had no interactions with her father or anyone who would have information about Collin. She knows as much about her younger brother’s current state as anyone in the general public, it would seem.

Jon Gosselin’s ex-girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, has opened up about her experience with the former child star

Collin and his siblings were child reality TV stars, and while six of the eight opted to live with Kate Gosselin full-time, Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin were placed into the custody of Jon. Hannah and Collin also lived with Jon’s then-partner, Colleen Conrad. While Jon and Colleen called it quits in 2021, Colleen remained an active participant in Collin’s life.

Jon Gosselin and Colleen Conrad | Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Brooke Lewis and Mark Bellas

Following Kate Gosselin’s comments on Collin, Colleen took to Instagram to share her experience with the recent high school graduate. In the captions of a photo collage, Colleen said that she spent every day with Collin and found him to be kind and respectful. She shot down Kate’s claims of violent behavior and called into question the diagnoses that Kate claims her son has.

Colleen even took a moment to throw shade at Kate. In her caption, she pointed out that Kate had placed her son in an inpatient setting and only visited him three times while he lived away. She also noted that he was given a subpar education in the inpatient psychiatric setting. Still, she gushed, he managed to catch up with his peers and excel in a traditional school. Colleen signed off her post proclaiming that Collin deserves praise, not attacks from people who have played no role in his life for several years.

Jon Gosselin also came to Collin’s defense

While Collin has not yet commented on what his estranged mother and sister have said, Jon Gosselin did speak out. Jon issued a statement via a representative to the U.S. Sun. He said he was horrified that Kate would attack Collin by spreading lies when she had not seen or spoken to him in over six years.

In his statement, he added that a judge had awarded him sole legal and physical custody of Collin. Based on everything Collin, Jon and now Coleen have said, Kate has had absolutely no interactions with her son since having him separated from his family.