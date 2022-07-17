Who Is Jon Rahm’s Wife Kelley Cahill?

Jon Rahm is a well-known name in the sport of golf. Before turning professional in 2016, Rahm was ranked No. 1 by World Amateur Golf Ranking for a record 60 weeks. He later became No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking as well. Moreover, he has more than a dozen wins in his pro career and in 2021, became the first Spanish golfer to win the U.S. Open.

While Rahm’s accomplishments on the course are well-documented, fans don’t know a lot about the woman he’s married to. Here’s more about his wife, Kelley Cahill, who you’ve likely seen at tournaments cheering her hubby on.

Jon Rahm of Spain and team Europe and wife Kelley Cahill attend the opening ceremony for the 43rd Ryder Cup | Warren Little/Getty Images

Rahm and Cahill are college sweethearts

Cahill was born in February 1994, to parents Nancy and Rob. She has one brother, Marty, and grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon. After graduating high school, Cahill attended Arizona State University and that’s where she met her future husband.

Like Rahm, Cahill is an athlete and has competed in boxing, track and field, and tennis. Rahm plays tennis as well and Cahill recalled just how competitive they got one time when they played each other.

“He’s killing forehands … crosscourt zingers, and I’m thinking, ‘This can’t be right.’ He was so good. I was so upset,” The Sun quoted her saying. “I was actually mad for a day or two. We have not stepped foot on a tennis court since.”

Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill pose with the DP World Tour Championship trophy | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

When they got married

In 2018, Rahm popped the question and Cahill happily accepted.

Rahm spoke to GOLF.com about the ring he designed for his bride.

“So [golfer] Brian Stuard’s fiancée or wife is a jeweler and is a really good friend of ours. So Kelley was talking to her. She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas,” he said. “Basically, with her help, I designed the ring. She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”

The pair said “I do” at The Basilica de Begoña in the Spanish city of Bilbao in December 2019.

How many children they have

Jon Rahm smiling for a photo with his son, Kepa, and his wife, Kelley Cahill, after winning the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2022 | Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rahm and Cahill welcomed their first child in April 2021.

The proud father announced his son’s birth via Instagram writing: “Kepa Cahill Rahm, was born 4/3/21 at 12:15 am. Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!”

In February 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their second son.

