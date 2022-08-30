Jonathan Groff Set Up ‘Frozen 2’ Co-Star Alfred Molina With His Wife

The Disney hit Frozen became an instant classic almost as soon as it came out in 2013. Fans of the movie may not know it, but they have Jennifer Lee to thank. The writer and director worked on both Frozen and Frozen 2. Now Lee is married, thanks in part to her work on the movies. She met her new husband, Alfred Molina, thanks to his Frozen 2 co-star, Jonathan Groff.

Alfred Molina and his new wife Jennifer Lee both found love again

According to ET, Lee and Molina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. The two are both on their second marriages. Molina lost his first wife, who was almost two decades older than him. Molina was previously married to English actress Jill Gascoine. She was 83 years old when she died of Alzheimer’s disease. That was back in 2020.

As for Lee, she was married to and has a child with her ex-husband Robert Joseph Monn. Now, Lee and Molina have managed to move on and find each other. According to Lee, they make a great blended family. She told the New York Times that “I just feel very lucky because I’m, you know, 48 years old and I’m very happy in my family life and he’s very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky.”

But it wasn’t really luck that got Lee and Molina together. It was their mutual connection, Groff.

Jonathan Groff is the reason Jennifer Lee and Alfred Molina met

(L-R) Linda Lee, actor Jonathan Groff, Director/writer/Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee, and actor Alfred Molina attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Frozen 2” at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Groff is the voice of Kristoff in the Frozen franchise. He knew Molina before Frozen even came out. Back in 2012, the two worked on a play together, Red, which would eventually go on to win a Tony award. Then, Molina was brought on to Frozen 2 to voice Elsa and Anna’s father.

An Instagram post from Lee claims that Groff was the one who set them up. It’s unclear if he played a role in getting Molina the part in Frozen 2. Either way, Lee is grateful for Groff. She posted a pic of Groff on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world.”

Other Frozen costars are excited to see Molina and Lee get their happily ever after. Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the Frozen series, commented on Lee’s Instagram congratulating the couple.

What other celebrity couples have been introduced by friends?

Groff isn’t the only celebrity matchmaker out there. According to Insider, there are a lot of famous couples that are together thanks to friends setting them up. Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden were introduced by Nicole Richie, of Simple Life fame. Madden and Diaz have been married for seven years now. The fun part? Richie knew Madden because she is married to his twin brother. That makes Richie and Diaz sisters-in-law.

The Office star John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt are total #RelationshipGoals. Fans of the couple have actor Anne Hathaway to thank for setting them up. Krasinski was unsure about meeting Blunt, but it seems like Hathaway knew what she was doing. The two have been married for more than a decade.

Like Diaz, Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara has been married since 2015. Also like Diaz, she was set up by a friend. In Vergara’s case, her Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson set her up with Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello. Well, it’s more like Ferguson acted as the intermediary. Manganiello had a crush on Vergara before they met, and asked Ferguson to give her his number. The rest is history.

