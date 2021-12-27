Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Take a Big Step in Their Relationship

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel announced some big news. Scott made the announcement in the Winter 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. Here’s what the HGTV celebrity had to say about the next step he’s taking with Deschanel.

How Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel met

Scott recalled the first time he met Deschanel in the latest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. He says they met while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. According to Scott, they had an instant connection.

“Zooey and I met for the first time in 2019, shooting that most romantic of television shows: Carpool Karaoke,” jokes Scott. “I obviously knew about her, but the onscreen experience isn’t the same thing as in real life. From the first moment she walked over to say hello, she had a bounce in her step and an energy about her that made me immediately take notice.”

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s big news

Scott and Deschanel revealed they bought a home together in Los Angeles. Scott says two of the homes he and Deschanel saw fit the criteria for what they were looking for. The first home wasn’t a good fit because of potential issues with snakes, so they moved on to the next home. Scott says it was clear this was the home for them as soon as they laid eyes on it.

“The second house was a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord,” says Scott in his magazine column. “As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed magical.”

Scott says the house they purchased is surrounded by beautiful trees and grass. He and Deschanel were in awe of the park-like appearance.

“It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park,” continues Scott. “Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House. And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it. The next thing you know, Zooey and I owned the Park House.”

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are getting closer to move-in day

I’ve got some exciting almost New Years news…Zooey and I bought our OWN forever home! ? It’s a full blown reno and you can follow us through the journey over the next few issues of Drew + Jonathan Reveal (sneak peak in the new issue of #RevealMag on newsstands Jan 7th) pic.twitter.com/p6iJjBB56n — Jonathan Silver Scott (@JonathanScott) December 27, 2021

It’s almost time for the couple to move into their new home. They’re excited to start the next chapter in their lives. Scott says he can’t wait to unveil the finished renovations to Deschanel.

“These days, things are moving— we’re getting closer,” says Scott. “I can’t wait to finally show Zooey the finished project. (And I’m excited to take you on the journey over the next few issues of this magazine!). I want the reveal to be perfect. I’m sure we’ll change a few things once we move in, swap some furniture. But overall, I want it as close to her vision as possible because I know, like her, it will be beautiful, eclectic, and wonderfully unique.”

