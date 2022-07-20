Jordan Vandergriff Defends Rachel Recchia After ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 19 Breakup

There seems to be no hard feelings between Jordan Vandergriff and Rachel Recchia after she dumped him during episode 2 of The Bachelorette Season 19. Jordan V. addressed his Bachelorette experience on Instagram and defended Rachel’s decision to break up with him this early in the competition. Here’s what Jordan had to say.

Rachel Recchia & Jordan Vandergriff | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Rachel Recchia dumps Jordan Vandergriff

In the second episode of Gabby Windey and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, Rachel quickly realized how difficult it is to find love with two leading ladies. After seeing the remaining men in Speedos, Rachel asked Jordan, the 27-year-old drag racer from Georgia, to go out with her on a one-on-one date.

They flew in a zero-gravity plane, even sharing in a zero-gravity kiss, but then had a very awkward dinner together. At one point, Rachel excused herself to speak with producers about the “spark” that was missing between her and Jordan.

Rachel returned to the dinner table to inform Jordan he was a great guy, but would be going home. “I feel really bad,” Rachel said during the episode as she watched a performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. “If the first one-on-one isn’t working, then I’m failing in the role, and it’s hard because I really want to be the best Bachelorette for these guys.”

Jordan V. from ‘The Bachelorette’ posted to Instagram asking for #RespectForRachel

After episode 2 of The Bachelorette Season 19 aired, Jordan shared a post on Instagram regarding his experience and date with Rachel. “Thank you,” Jordan began his caption. “Thank you for giving us a chance. Thank you for following your heart. Thank you for being a beautiful person, inside and out.”

His Instagram post continues: “I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know you and play a little part in your journey to find your forever. I wish you nothing but happiness and LOVE! As for me, this journey we call life… continues.”

He also included #RespectForRachel in his post. After Monday nights episode, Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about Rachel’s decision to send Jordan home.

I’m catching up and yeah… I think Rachel made a mistake. I think she should have at least allowed Jordan to stay a bit longer. He seemed to check some of the most important boxes. #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/wg9JhKFVt6 — TatayanaYomary (@TheTatyYomary) July 20, 2022

Bachelor Nation celebrates Jordan V.’s Instagram post supporting Rachel

Fans of The Bachelorette quickly noticed Jordan’s support of Rachel on social media. “What a sweet post from Jordan V. to Rachel,” said one Reddit user.

“He seems like a sweet guy,” said another Redditor. “I really enjoyed his interaction with Rachel in [episode] 1 when he showed her the race car. He was also so nice when she sent him home.”

Others are taking this as their chance to shoot their shot with The Bachelorette star. “I sent him a DM,” another Redditor commented. “I was in love at first sight. What a sweetheart through and through …”

Another comment reads: “He’s a class act!! Is he still single where can we sign up?”

