‘Joseon Lawyer’: Woo Do-hwan and the Main Cast Confirmed- Here’s Everything We Know About the K-drama

K-drama fans have a new drama to look forward to from actor Woo Do-hwan. The actor was rumored to star in a new historical K-drama. The main cast and his involvement in Joseon Lawyer K-drama have been officially confirmed. In Joseon Lawyer, Woo Do-hwan will star in the leading role of a lawyer working for the people, with an added twist of revenge. Here is everything to know about the new drama.

What character will Woo Do-hwan play in ‘Joseon Lawyer’?

In May of 2022, rumors circulated that Woo and Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Bona were talking to star in a historical K-drama. Both actors reviewed the scripts. But according to Soompi, news broke of Woo and Bona being officially cast in Joseon Lawyer.

Joseon Lawyer tells the story of an oejibu (attorney in Joseon Dynasty) named Kang Han-soo. Woo will play the leading role of Han-soo, a character who seeks revenge against an enemy for the death of his parents. But his mode of revenge involves a court trial. Unlike other lead characters, Han-soo’s story begins as an attorney who takes advantage of people’s emotions for his own gain.

Over time, Han-soo realizes his wrongdoings and becomes a genuine lawyer for the people. According to Soompi, the K-drama will sway away from other historical K-dramas. Joseon Lawyer is “unlike other historical dramas that mainly depict the stories of royal families.”

Bona will star alongside Woo in Joseon Lawyer as Lee Yeon-joo, a princess who cares for the people. She falls in love while under a fake identity. The reports also confirmed the casting of Cha Hak-yeon as Yoo Ji-seon. The character is a Hanseongbu judge and comes from a prestigious family. While aiming for righteous justice, he cannot achieve his dream due to “the gap between his ideals and reality.”

‘Joseon Lawyer’ has no set premiere date

With the official report that Joseon Lawyer has its leading cast, fans are curious about when they will see Woo on screen again. The K-drama will begin filming soon, but there are no details of an official start date or when the K-drama is scheduled to premiere. Where the K-drama will stream is also unclear.

According to The Korea Herald, Woo was reported to star in a new Netflix K-drama titled Bloodhounds, also known as Hunting Dogs. The dark noir drama centers on three characters who find themselves involved in a criminal organization and money launderers. Joseon Lawyer will likely begin production once Woo wraps up filming for the Netflix drama.

Bona is recognized for her career as a K-Pop idol. She started her acting career in 2017. Her rise to acting fame came from her role as Yoo-rim in Netflix’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The Joseon Lawyer K-drama will be her next on-screen role.

Fans mostly recognize Cha Hak-yeon under his stage name, N. He is a member of the boy group VIXX and started acting in 2015. The idol-turned-actor recently starred alongside Wi Ha-joon and Lee Dong-wook in Bad and Crazy as Oh Kyung-tae. Cha is also not scheduled to star in a current drama besides Joseon Lawyer.

Is the historical K-drama based on a webtoon?

Woo, Bona, and Cha’s upcoming K-drama, Joseon Lawyer, is joining the list of works based on an existing webtoon storyline. According to TapComics, the webtoon was serialized in 2015 under the same name and has 153 episodes.

Fans can get a general idea of the nitty gritty of the K-drama storyline from the webtoon. But the reports about the K-drama do not mention how the storyline will adapt to the webtoon and character details. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for an official look into the K-drama.

