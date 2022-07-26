Joseph Quinn Sets the Record Straight That He Was Not Mistreated at Comic-Con

There is no denying that Joseph Quinn has skyrocketed to fame thanks to his role as Eddie Munson on Stranger Things 4. His portrayal of the character has won over fans’ hearts from the get-go as the unsung hero and outsider they could resonate with. Quinn is new to the craze of Comic-Con, star-studded premiers, and a vast fan base compared to his co-stars. After rumors of his mistreatment at London Comic-Con, Quinn explains what happened.

Fans were in an uproar over the staff’s alleged mistreatment of Joseph Quinn at Comic-Con

Now steeped into Stranger Things’ chaos and global fandom, Quinn got a taste for it at London Comic-Con. It was his first major event on his own after starring as Eddie in Stranger Things 4. But the event was absolute drama, according to fans, especially for Quinn.

According to the New York Post, a fan Tweeted, “The way LFCC treated Joseph Quinn was horrendous, I feel so bad for him.” Reports from fans claimed the event staff was rude to attendees and to the actor for taking too much time during the meet-and-greets. Some claim the event was disorganized due to oversold tickets and overworked Quinn.

Some fans claim the overall staff at Comic-Con was rude. It prompted one fan to uplift Quinn’s spirits during the Comic-Con’s open Q&A session. She explained she did not have a question but something to say to the actor. The fan’s words brought Quinn to tears.

“I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened [at the meet-and-greet], whether it’s true or not, about how you were treated… But I just wanted to say thank you from all of us,” she continued. “We’re really grateful that you’re sharing your time, thank you for signing our things, for spending time with us and making our summer,” said the fan to Quinn. But the actor recently addressed the situation and fans’ concern over the matter.

Joseph Quinn says his first Comic-Con was a good experience

The actor’s fame recently had 1883 Magazine‘s interview with him crash their site due to the fan response. But in the interview, Quinn brings up the reports about his mistreatment at London Comic-Con. The actor had a different experience than what fans believed.

“I did my first Comic Con recently. It was a very wild experience. It’s going around that I was mistreated by the staff, which is totally not true. I want to clear that up. They were very amazing. They made me feel very safe and looked after. We just weren’t prepared for the number of people that turned up,” explained the actor. “As I was saying earlier, it’s extremely gratifying to see Eddie have this effect on people. I got a bit emotional as well, but it had nothing to do with the way I was treated.”

According to the New York Post, Showmasters Director of Events Jason Joiner also denied the claims of Quinn’s mistreatment. Stranger Things is Quinn’s first time being involved in a significant fan base. A fan base that has accepted his character with open arms. He never expected the adoration and love for him as an actor and as Eddie.

The actor is proud of his role as Eddie Munson

Stranger Things is not Quinn’s first acting role, having played characters in Game of Thrones and Katherine the Great. But the Netflix series has one of the biggest fan bases on TV. Talking about his sudden fame to 1883 Magazine, Quinn explains, “Professionally, I’m glad that I had jobs before this, but this job comes with something else that is very different but amazing.”

The actor says he is the proudest of Eddie out of all his on-screen roles. “I’m very proud to be a part of Stranger Things. I’m relieved that Eddie hasn’t been laughed out of town. I’m English, so it’s very hard to be proud of yourself. But I guess I’m proud of Eddie,” said Quinn.

Like fans, Quinn hopes in another universe Eddie got his happy ending compared to the finale. “Oh, it’d be lovely to see him graduate, wouldn’t it? I’d love him to graduate and carry on with his life. I think it would be great if he got to go on tour with Corroded Coffin. Maybe meet a nice girl, dress in better clothes. Live a nice life.”

