Josh Duggar Allegedly Doesn’t Want Anna Duggar to Uproot The Family and Move to Texas

Shortly after Josh Duggar was transferred from a local detention center to a federal prison to serve his sentence for child pornography charges, his wife, Anna Duggar, made the journey from Tontitown, Arkansas, to Seagoville, Texas, to visit him. While Anna has been keeping a mostly low profile since Josh’s sentencing, reports are surfacing that she’s planning a big move. According to an alleged insider, Anna is looking to move closer to Seagoville, where Josh will spend the next decade behind bars. Reportedly, not everyone is on board with the move, though.

An insider claims Anna Duggar is planning to move to Texas

The Ashley Reality Roundup Group reportedly sat down with an insider from FCI Seagoville, where Josh is currently an inmate. The alleged insider told the media outlet that Anna Duggar is planning to move to Texas, much to the chagrin of Josh Duggar. According to the reported source, Anna has been making bi-weekly visits but hopes to settle down closer to the facility.

She won’t be moving if Josh has anything to say about it. According to the unnamed source, Josh doesn’t believe the move is “necessary” and would prefer Anna stay in Arkansas. The source claims Josh is confident that his appeal will be successful, making the entire move unneeded. Is that the real reason Josh doesn’t want Anna to move, though?

Josh could have a different reason for wanting Anna to stay back in Arkansas

Josh and Anna remain married, but with his current status as an inmate, he really doesn’t have control over the family. He’d have even less power if Anna moved away from the Duggar family compound, though. While Josh’s prison abode is several hours from his wife and kids, there are plenty of Duggars around to keep an eye on things.

At last check, Anna and her children were living inside a warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. Josh, Anna, and their kids moved into the converted warehouse in 2019 while renovating an expansive property that Jim Bob Duggar had owned for several years. Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard toured the house before Josh and Anna opted to take it over. Now that Josh resides in federal prison, the place they were working on has been sold. An unrelated family has taken ownership of the property.

While the insider claims Josh is hoping Anna stays put because he believes he’ll be released from prison much earlier than anticipated, he might have a different motive. As long as Anna remains in Arkansas, his father, Jim Bob, can keep an eye on the mother of seven. If she were to move to Texas, she’d be largely on her own and could possibly carve out an independent life.

Anna Duggar does have family in Texas, though

Josh Duggar’s prison situation might not be the only reason Anna is looking to leave the state of Arkansas. Anna has family that currently resides in Texas. Anna’s sister, Priscilla Waller, now lives in the state, although she has set down roots in Fort Worth, Texas, not Seagoville. Fort Worth is roughly an hour from Seagoville. According to a recent Reddit AMA from a former Keller family friend, Anna might never have felt particularly at home with the Duggars in Arkansas. The insider, who moderators of the Duggars Snark community vetted, claimed Anna wasn’t particularly close to any of the Duggar sisters except Jill Dillard. Jill has since distanced herself from her parents and no longer visits the Duggar compound. In short, Anna has no real reason to stay in Arkansas.

Josh has some family in Texas, too. Justin Duggar moved to Cresson, Texas, following his February 2021 wedding. Justin, who married Claire Spivey, is the first Duggar boy to flee the state after marriage. While there isn’t much information about Josh and Justin’s relationship, Justin did return to Arkansas for Josh Duggar’s trial. Justin was spotted giving photographers a thumbs-up as he left court. Cresson is also about an hour from the federal facility.

