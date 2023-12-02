Josh Duggar is still at FCI Seagoville, but it looks like his visitation schedule is a bit light in November. Anna Duggar was nowhere to be found early in the month.

Josh Duggar is spending the next decade behind bars at FCI Seagoville for receiving and possessing child pornography. While some members of the Duggar family appeared supportive of Josh during his trial and the early portion of his prison stint, the support seems to be wavering now, even from his most steadfast supporter. Anna Duggar reportedly has not visited her troubled husband in prison recently, although it is unclear if Josh is in trouble again or if Anna is opting to stay away.

Josh Duggar isn’t getting weekly visits, it seems

While Josh Duggar has the support of his wife, as far as the public knows, she has cut back on visiting her troubled husband. According to a report by the U.S. Sun, Josh didn’t have any visitors at his federal lockup between Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

An insider told the publication that Josh Duggar was not even seen in the yard or enjoying recreational activities at FCI Seagoville over the weekend, suggesting he remained in his cell. It is unclear why that might have been, but it’s clear that Anna didn’t visit her husband during that period, and neither did the rest of the Duggar family.

According to FCI Seagoville, visitors are allowed at the facility starting at 2:30 pm on Fridays. On Friday, visitors are allowed to stay until 8:30 pm. On Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, visitors are allowed on the ground between 8:30 am and 3:00 pm. Visits can not exceed two hours per visit. Inmates are also limited to the number of visits they may receive each month.

Is Josh Duggar in trouble again?

It is possible that the Duggar family opted not to visit Josh Duggar during November. Still, there is another potential explanation for the seemingly quiet nature of the month. Josh has been in trouble at FCI Seagoville before, and more trouble may have led to having his privileges limited.

Earlier in the year, Josh was reportedly caught with contraband in his cell. He was sent to a special housing unit for the infraction, where he spent most of his time alone. He was also denied visitors during his time in the SHU. It is unclear how often or how much Anna has been able to visit since his release from solitary confinement.

Is Anna Duggar considering divorce?

While Josh Duggar spent at least one weekend in November all alone at FCI Seagoville, it is unclear if that means trouble in his marriage. Until recently, Anna appeared to be visiting her troubled husband regularly and remained committed to her marriage. Reports have surfaced, however, that the mother of seven might be considering ending the union.

Anna Duggar | YouTube/TLC

In June, an insider allegedly told In Touch that Anna would like to remain in her marriage but is having difficulty dealing with the reality of her situation. While she is praying about the situation, divorce isn’t completely out of the question. The insider spoke to the publication over the summer. If Anna is struggling, she isn’t showing it in recent photos. The mother of seven surfaced in Instagram pictures last month when she traveled to attend a funeral. Despite the somber nature of her outing, she appeared calmer and happier than she has in years.