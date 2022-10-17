Josh Duggar Reportedly Can’t Even Keep a Job in Prison

Josh Duggar has been housed at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas since late June. The former Counting On star was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography late last year. And this past spring, he was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison.

Apparently, the disgraced reality star is having a difficult time adjusting to his new life behind bars, as he is hundreds of miles away from his wife Anna Duggar and their seven children. According to a new report, he just lost the prison job he had after only two short weeks.

Former ‘Counting On’ star Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Josh Duggar is not the only ‘high profile inmate’ at FCI Seagoville

Duggar was taken to the Washington County Jail in Arkansas in December 2021 after his conviction. Then after his sentencing in May, he was transferred to FCI Seagoville. The 830-acre facility is located just outside of Dallas, and is described as “a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security camp and detention center.”

Approximately 40 percent of the prison’s 1,800 inmates are sex offenders. Duggar is housed along with ex-Sesame Street composer Fernando Rivas, who is serving 15 years for child porn offenses. Another high-profile inmate on camp is Chris Epps, the former commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Corrections who was sentenced to nearly 20 years in 2017 for taking $1.4 million in bribes.

The former ‘Counting On’ star can’t keep a job in prison

Inmates at FCI Seagoville are required to go to school or have a job. After arriving at camp, Duggar was apparently given a tutoring job in the education department making 23 cents per hour. However, according to OK! Magazine, Duggar was fired from the job after just two weeks.

“Josh seems to piss many people off as he thinks he knows it all. I am not sure exactly why he got fired, but I am sure it had to do with his arrogant attitude and clashing with other inmates,” an insider dished.

A new photo from behind prison walls has emerged that gives the public their first glimpse at Duggar as federal prison inmate #42501-509. He appears to be standing in a prison dayroom (common area) and sipping a cup of coffee.

Duggar isn’t wearing a prison uniform, though. Instead, he’s wearing a brown t-shirt and sweatpants that he bought from the prison commissary — with his prison photo ID hanging around his neck via a lanyard. He’s let his beard and hair grow out, too, making him difficult to recognize.

Josh Duggar’s legal team is appealing his conviction

In early October, the former Counting On star’s legal team filed to appeal his guilty conviction and sentence in an attempt to free him from prison. They claimed that Duggar’s former co-worker Caleb Williams is the person to blame for watching the illegal content found on Duggar’s work computer at his used car lot.

“Williams worked at Wholesale Motorcars, regularly used the HP computer, was extremely tech savvy, and sent Duggar a text message on May 7, 2019 offering to ‘watch the lot’ during the coming week,” the court filing read.

The filing also claimed that “law enforcement failed to meaningfully investigate Williams as a potential perpetrator” in the charges against Duggar. Williams has issued his own statement, claiming that this is “a big PR stunt” and Duggar is making these claims because he “wants his freedom.”

Duggar’s release date is slated for September 22, 2032, when he is 44 years old. He will then be under supervision for another 20 years, and will not be allowed unsupervised access to children – including his own.

