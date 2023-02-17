Josh Duggar Tossed Into Solitary Confinement After Breaking Prison’s Cell Phone Rules, Claims a Source

Josh Duggar’s legal team was in court today trying to appeal his conviction. Josh might be elsewhere, though. Rumor has it that the disgraced reality TV star currently resides in a special housing unit after being caught with contraband. FCI Seogoville, a federal correctional institution, has been home to the convicted sex offender since June 2022. Still, Josh Duggar is reportedly having difficulty following prison rules.

A source claims Josh Duggar was sent to solitary confinement after being caught with a phone

Josh Duggar might be in hot water with the prison system right now. The U.S. Sun has reported that Josh Duggar is spending some time in a special housing unit, commonly called solitary confinement, after being caught with a cell phone. The U.S. Sun spoke to an informant with a family member serving time at the federal facility. The publication did not name the source, and FCI Seagoville refused to comment on Josh Duggar’s status inside the prison.

Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Cell phones are considered contraband in the prison system, as they pose a safety and security risk. While the rumor can not be confirmed, if it is true, it’s especially troubling. Josh Duggar, convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images on a laptop computer, could face additional issues for having access to a phone. Even upon release, the father of seven will not be allowed access to the internet because of the nature of his crimes.

What is considered contraband in federal prisons?

While we can not confirm if Josh Duggar was caught with a contraband cell phone, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility. According to several sources, cell phones are the most commonly found contraband in the federal prison system. It is incredibly difficult to keep them out of prisons, and prisoners are willing to take the risk of getting caught for the chance to have free contact with family and friends.

Cell phones might be the most common contraband in prison systems, but they aren’t the only things off-limits. Most other electronic devices are considered contraband. Prisoners aren’t allowed to have alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs. Prisoners are also banned from having anything that can be regarded as a weapon, including razors.

How long does an inmate spend in the special housing unit as punishment?

The punishment for having contraband varies depending on the type of contraband, the specific prison, and the situation. There is no set period a prisoner will spend in the special housing unit before being released into the general population for a specific infraction. Some stays in the SHU can last just days, while others can last upwards of a month or more.

A prison cell block | Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Related Jinger Vuolo Reveals The Last Time She Spoke to Josh Duggar

Prisoners spend 23 hours per day in a cell while in solitary confinement. They often have reading material and other entertainment limited. There is almost no human contact during stays in the unit, and food offerings are limited.