Josh Duggar is currently incarcerated for possessing and receiving child pornography. Before that, he molested several family members. He might have revealed his teenage crimes before the police reports were published.

Josh Duggar is the troubled oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. While he rose to fame as a member of the supersized family, he is now known for several disgraces. Two of his scandals involved sex crimes. The father of seven molested several of his sisters and an unrelated girl when he was still a teen.

While the allegations against him were not made public until 2015, there were hints that something was wrong long before. In fact, Josh Duggar vaguely addressed the molestation scandal on the website he created after he married Anna Duggar.

Josh Duggar addressed assaulting his sisters long before police reports were made public

While the 2015 publishing of police reports about Josh Duggar molesting several girls was a bombshell, it wasn’t the first time anyone spoke about Josh’s sex crimes. Josh himself alluded to his wrongdoing on a website meant to help him and his wife, Anna Duggar, brand their own supersized family.

According to The Things, Josh and Anna’s website chronicling their love story included a personal statement from the couple. In Josh’s statement, he hinted at wrongdoing but never came out and said he assaulted his siblings. Instead, he used vague terminology. The disgraced father of seven said he was often “tempted” as a teen. He went on to admit that he experienced “failures” in his journey to keep his “heart right.”

Sure, the statement doesn’t spell out his behavior. Still, it seems unlikely he could have been talking about anything other than what was later revealed. Anna Duggar later went on the record saying she was aware that Josh had assaulted his siblings before she married him. Duggar family followers aren’t entirely convinced that the Florida native was briefed on the situation. Even if she was, they questioned if she understood the seriousness of Josh’s crimes.

The couple has since deleted the website.

Josh’s crimes were discussed on a long-defunct blog

Josh’s statement on his family website isn’t the first time the incidents were discussed. In 2007, before Josh married Anna, an anonymous insider who went by the user name “Alice” penned a scathing portrayal of the Duggars and posted it as a comment on a now-defunct blog. The comment, which has been shared on Reddit, outright stated that Josh molested his sisters and the family’s appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show was canceled because of the allegations.

Duggar family followers have spent years trying to figure out the identity of the mysterious “Alice.” In recent years, some followers have suggested the woman behind the “Alice” username may have been connected to the Holt family. Bobye Holt, whose daughter once courted Josh Duggar, testified in court about Josh’s earlier sex crimes.

Where is Josh Duggar now?

Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal might have been the first big humiliation to rock the family, but it would not be the last. Several months after the police reports were published, Duggar also admitted to cheating on his wife. In April 2021, an additional scandal broke. Police arrested Josh Duggar for possessing and receiving child pornography. A jury found him guilty in December 2021. Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him in May 2022.

Josh Duggar was moved to FCI Seagoville in June 2022. He will complete his sentence in 2032. Anna Duggar still lives in Arkansas, close to the rest of the Duggar family. She remains married to Josh.