Josh Duggar’s Arrival at Texas Prison Was the Talk of the Cell Block, According to Leaked Recording

Last week, federal marshals transfered Josh Duggar from an Arkansas detention center to FCI Seagoville. While Duggar didn’t know anyone at the federal correctional facility before arriving, several inmates knew of him. In an audio recording, allegedly taken from inside the facility, inmates speak about Josh Duggar in the days after he arrived at the facility. He hasn’t made a positive impression; it would seem.

In a leaked recording, inmates at FCI Seagoville talk about Josh Duggar and his case

Radar Online obtained an illicit recording taken from inside FCI Seagoville, the federal correctional institution where Josh Duggar is serving his prison term. Several inmates are heard talking about Duggar’s arrival at the facility in the recording.

A prison cell block | Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

In one clip, an inmate says they had to clean the entire prison ahead of Duggar’s arrival. Another inmate notes that Duggar’s reputation precedes him. He states that he had heard about Duggar and his case while he was in a different prison. The inmates went on to discuss the former reality TV star and how his case caused the cancelation of his family’s show.

The group of unnamed men also discussed Duggar’s sentence. One person in the conversation bemoaned his own, much harsher punishment stating, “my lawyer was a piece of s—!” Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Duggar to 12 years and seven months for possessing and receiving child pornography. The other inmate stated he received a 25-year sentence for the same crime. The 34-year-old used car salesman’s final sentence was much lighter than the 20 years the prosecution had requested but much harsher than the five-year sentence Duggar’s defense team suggested.

Is the recording authentic?

Radar Online alleges the recording is authentic, but it’s hard to verify if it is. Inmates at FCI Seagoville are not allowed access to personal recording devices. Prisoners are also prohibited from having cell phones while incarcerated. That doesn’t mean there are no cell phones inside the prison walls, though. According to NBC News, prison guards regularly find cell phones. It’s the most common form of contraband.

Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

In Touch reached out to FCI Seagoville regarding the alleged recording. The prison refused to verify that the leaked footage came from inside the walls of the federal facility. A spokesperson told the publication, “We cannot verify the authenticity of the recording you referenced.”

Josh Duggar isn’t the only high-profile inmate at FCI Seagoville

Josh might be the newest inmate at FCI Seagoville, but he isn’t the only high-profile one. The low-security prison has a large sex offender population and is currently housing several notable felons.

Fernando Rivas, a famed composer who worked on Sesame Street, is serving time at the federal facility. Rivas pled guilty to creating and possessing child pornography in 2012. A federal judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison in 2013.

Former Oklahoma Senate member, Ralph Shortey, is an inmate at the facility. Shortey pled guilty to sex trafficking charges after police caught him at a motel with an underage sex worker. A federal judge sentenced him to 15 years in federal prison in 2018.

RELATED: Duggar Family News: Josh and Anna Duggar’s Daughter Spotted in Texas