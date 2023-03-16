Josh Duggar’s Prison Release Date Changed Again: What Might Have Happened

Josh Duggar appears to be in hot water once again. This time, he has run into problems with the administration at the federal correctional facility he calls home. Recently, rumors swirled that the troubled former reality TV star was moved to a special housing unit after being caught with contraband. While those rumors can not be corroborated, something curious has happened. Josh Duggar’s release date from prison has been pushed back. What could have happened, and does it have anything to do with the contraband he was rumored to have been caught with?

Josh Duggar was caught with contraband, alleges an insider

Josh Duggar’s time inside FCI Seagoville began in June 2022, and snippets of information about the disgraced reality TV star have been floating out ever since. While verifying the rumors is impossible, alleged insiders have been speaking to the press.

Recently, the U.S. Sun reported that Josh Duggar had been removed from the prison’s general population and sent to solitary confinement. According to an inside source who spoke to the Sun, Duggar was found to be in possession of a cell phone. Cell phones are the most common type of contraband found in federal prisons.

Josh Duggars’ projected release date has changed twice

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months behind bars in May 2022. It took a full month for the father of seven to be moved from a local correctional facility to FCI Seagoville in Texas. Once he was processed into the system, an official, estimated release date became available.

When he first checked into FCI Seagoville, Josh’s estimated release date was Aug. 12, 2032, which would have him serving 85% of the sentence Judge Timothy L. Brooks handed down. Shortly after rumors started swirling that Josh was being held in solitary confinement, his release date changed. His release date was changed from Aug. 12, 2032, to Aug. 22, 2032.

While it was an interesting update, the most recent change to his status is even more interesting. Josh’s anticipated release date has changed once more. Now, he can expect to leave FCI Seagoville’s grounds on Oct. 2, 2032. The new release date is nearly two months longer than his original estimate, but it’s still a shorter prison term than he received at his sentencing. If Josh were to serve the full 151-month term, he would be released in July 2034.

Can a prisoner have extra time added to their term for bad behavior?

Federal inmates must adhere to rules to keep prisons safe, clean, and well-run. There are guidelines around when inmates can eat, sleep and shower. Plenty of rules about what inmates can and can not have on their person or in their cell are on the books, too. There are also regulations that govern how inmates must behave while in lockup. Any behavior that breaks the rules can result in punishment, but can a prison term be extended?

Well, yes and no. Prison terms can not be extended beyond what the prisoner was sentenced to without an additional charge. Still, bad behavior can change an inmate’s expected release date. According to Prison Professors, prisoners can have time credits rescinded if they violate the rules of their particular program. A prisoner can lose anywhere from 7 days to 41 days for each offense.

While there is a record of federal correctional facilities penalizing prisoners for breaking the rules, it’s hard to say if this happened in Josh Duggar’s case. While the timing seems curious, FCI Seagoville will not speak on administrative matters regarding inmates.