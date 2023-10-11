What exactly is in the 'Meaner Colada' on 'Buddy Games' and how will drinking 3 of them impact the players?

Josh Duhamel didn’t come to play on CBS’s Buddy Games. In an upcoming episode, Duhamel challenges the buddies to prove how well they know each other in a game of “Meaner Colada.”

Buddy Games brings six groups of friends together to compete for a big prize. In an upcoming episode, Duhamel challenges the friends to prove how well they know each other during a messy trivia game.

‘Buddy Games’ introduces the ‘Meaner Colada’

Buddy Games friends gather for dinner, thinking they would have time to relax. But no such thing as Duhamel makes a grand entrance. He’s met with screams and yells from the friends.

And while the friends are happy to see him, they point out that whenever Duhamel shows up something bad is about to happen. “We are halfway to handing out $200,000,” Duhamel says in an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“So from here on out things are gonna get more crazy,” he continued. “More weird, more intense than anything you’ve experienced so far. Beginning with this curve ball.” Curve balls aren’t the friends’ favorite so the only way to avoid being sabotaged is if you win the curve ball.

“To mark the halfway point of this game, I’ve made you a celebratory drink,” he shares. “Which is an old favorite of mine. I have added a couple special ingredients. I call this the ‘Meaner Colada.'”

“And trust me, it’s got a little kick,” he jokes.

Duhamel explains the challenge. “To win this curve ball and the sabotage that comes with it, you must as a team, pound three of these bad boys,” he says. Can they handle the “Meaner Colada”?

‘Buddy Games’ is like ‘adult summer camp’

Duhamel, who is also the executive producer and creator of Buddy Games says the series was born from the desire to make friends in adulthood. “It’s really hard to make old friends in general, and so I think the older we get, the more we appreciate each other,” Duhamel told USA Today. “The games are just a fun, goofy way to sort of celebrate it, but it’s really about the coming together every year.”

He said hosting the game was a tough gig because he wanted to compete. “It was really hard for me not to jump in there and compete, honestly,” he admitted. “I really wanted to make sure that if I was going to host this thing, I didn’t want to just stand back and observe from the sidelines.”

“I wanted to get in there with them, and I was never going to ask them to do anything I wouldn’t do myself,” Duhamel added. “So I did this full-on test-dummy thing before each big event, to show them how each one of them worked. That’s maybe what separates this show, that I felt like a real part of the group.”

“It’s like a big adult summer camp, and these grown adults are living in a big cabin together,” he remarked. “So no matter how well you know your friends, you probably don’t bunk up with them very often. But the teams that weren’t used to spending a lot of time together really sort of felt it. And a lot of the drama comes from the infighting.”

Tune in to the CBS original series Buddy Games, Thursday, Oct. 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.