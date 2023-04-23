Josiah and Lauren Duggar May Be Expecting a Third Baby: They’ve Yet to Confirm Baby Number 2

When TLC canceled Counting On following Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, the Duggar family scattered. The family’s adult children took vastly different approaches when dealing with the public following their eldest sibling’s arrest. Some family members moved onto YouTube and Instagram to engage with viewers and supplement their income. Others opted to leave their reality TV fame behind and live anonymously. Josiah and Lauren Duggar are one couple who opted to walk away completely, and they haven’t returned to the spotlight since. Still, interest in the reclusive couple continues. A now-deleted baby registry suggests Josiah and Lauren Duggar are expecting a third baby. A new baby for the couple would solve a longstanding baby mystery, but they never actually confirmed their second child.

A baby registry allegedly belonging to Josiah and Lauren Duggar fuels rumors that baby #3 is on the way

Back in March, Duggar family followers noticed Lauren and Josiah Duggar appeared to have an active baby registry on Amazon. It seemed legit enough. Amazon directed all packages to Rogers, Arkansas, where Josiah and Lauren live. Several gifts had already been purchased, too. The Amazon registry claimed Lauren and Josiah’s child was due on May 3, 2023.

Lauren and Josiah Duggar | TLC/YouTube

A second registry, this time via Target, was discovered a short time later. The due date on the registry was different from the one associated with the Amazon registry, though. According to the couple’s alleged Target baby registry, Lauren and Josiah’s third child is due May 13, 2023.

Both the Amazon Registry and the Target Registry have since been deleted. The deleted registries neither confirm nor deny the existence of a third pregnancy, though. The registries may have been created by an overzealous fan or a scammer who deleted them once they got attention. It’s equally likely that Josiah and Lauren Duggar deleted the registry when word of their upcoming baby began to spread.

The duo has grown increasingly camera-shy since Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges in April 2021. Since the arrest, they’ve deleted most of their Instagram photos, no longer engage on the app, and largely stay out of family videos that are uploaded to social media and YouTube. They aren’t making public announcements, either.

A new baby would explain a grandchild count discrepancy, though

While confirming that Lauren and Josiah Duggar are expecting again is difficult, another baby for the couple would clear up a Duggar family mystery once and for all. When Joy-Anna Forsyth told her father, Jim Bob Duggar, that she was expecting her third child several months back, he commented that Joy’s upcoming baby would be his 30th grandchild.

Something seemed wrong with Jim Bob’s math, though. The Duggar family patriarch’s proclamation left three unannounced births or pregnancies on the table. Family followers have all but confirmed that Joseph Duggar and his wife, Lauren Caldwell, welcomed their fourth child without making an announcement. Joseph was spotted holding a young baby in several videos. A Christmas video uploaded by James Duggar confirmed the existence of Josiah and Lauren’s second child. Still, one pregnancy remains a mystery. Based on James’ video, Josiah and Lauren welcomed a daughter named Daisy sometime after Josh’s arrest.

A third baby for Lauren and Josiah, expected to arrive in early May 2023, would solve the missing Duggar baby mystery. Joy-Anna is due with her third child on May 22. Her sister-in-law, Katey Nakatsu, who married Jedidiah Duggar in April 2021, is due with her second child the following day. The due dates listed on both registries would confirm that Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s new addition would be Duggar grandbaby #29.

Josiah, Lauren, and Bella Duggar | TLC/YouTube

Rumors about Josiah and Lauren Duggar’s new baby remain unconfirmed, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for evidence that a new Duggar has arrived in upcoming vlogs. Surely James or Joy will capture unintended footage as they attempt to carve out careers on YouTube.