Joy-Anna Forsyth Breaks Vuolo Family Rules Regarding the Children in New YouTube Video

The Duggar kids grew up on TV. Even now, without a television show, several members of the supersized family are turning the cameras on themselves to make an income. Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo, Joy-Anna Forsyth, Jedidiah Duggar, and James Duggar, among others, have all opted to start YouTube channels and maintain a strong presence on social media. What they are and are not willing to post, however, varies. In a recent video, Joy-Anna Forsyth seems to purposefully disrespect Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s rules for their children.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have opted to keep their kids offline

After Josh Duggar was arrested for possessing child pornography, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo made a swift statement. The duo has distanced themselves from some Duggar family members and taken steps to safeguard their two children from the dangers of the internet. That included taking down pictures of them and only uploading shots where the children’s faces are obscured.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Vuolo | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Discovery Channel

The Vuolo girls also do not appear in the couple’s YouTube video. Jinger and Jeremy aren’t the only couple working to keep their kids out of the public eye. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, have fallen away from social media since Josh Duggar’s arrest. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have opted to shut down their online presence, too. Jill and Derick Dillard also mostly avoid photos featuring their children’s faces on Instagram, although exceptions have been made for baby Frederick Dillard.

Joy-Anna Forsyth ignored the Jinger and Jeremy’s rules and captured footage of the Vuolo girls

Jinger Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo’s strict rules about their children’s face being online was completely ignored by Joy-Anna Forsyth in her most recent YouTube video. The video, which went live on Mar. 31, documented the Vuolos’ visit from California and some long-overdue family time. The couple hasn’t stepped foot in Arkansas in quite some time.

Jessa Duggar of the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Joy opted to document the family’s hangout sessions, and several shots of Jeremy and Jinger’s daughters snuck into the video. Instead of editing the Vuolo girls out or blurring their faces, they were kept mostly in the video. Sure, the snippets are small and easy to miss. Still, it is very obvious which children belong to which Duggar adult.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Forsyth | YouTube/TLC

While neither Jinger nor Jeremy has commented on the video or the footage captured of their children, it would be understandable if the duo is livid. While both have opted to maintain a very public presence, likely hoping to land more sponsorship deals to maintain their lifestyle, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo have diligently kept their children out of the public eye. They’ve been so dedicated that they often get creative in their own videos and photos. Joy-Anna has not done the same. Instead, her children are prominently featured in her pictures and videos. Despite her personal decision and feelings, Joy should respect the wishes of others.