Joy-Anna Forsyth Hosts a Gender Reveal: Duggar Family Followers Are Still Searching for a Missing Duggar Grandchildren

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting another baby. The famous Duggar couple revealed the big news on Oct. 5 with a YouTube video. Since then, they have shared updates about their upcoming arrival with fans via social media. Most recently, they posted a gender reveal video. While Duggar family followers were happy to learn baby Forsyth’s gender, they were also looking for additional clues in the upload. There are still three Duggar grandchildren that seemingly remain unannounced. While two are largely believed to be confirmed, one pregnant Duggar likely still eludes online sleuths.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth announce the gender of their upcoming baby

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth are expecting another baby boy. The couple posted a gender reveal video to YouTube on Nov. 18 to share the big news. In the video, the couple gathered all the Duggars to announce their next child’s gender via a balloon-popping session ending in a shower of blue confetti.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth | Instagram

Joy and Austin are parents to Gideon Forsyth, 4, and Evelyn Forsyth, 2. The new addition is due in May 2023. Joy and Austin also suffered a late-term miscarriage in July 2019. The duo married in May 2017.

Jim Bob Duggar recently stated that Joy-Anna’s baby boy would be his 30th grandchild

Duggar family followers have spent months trying to piece together what is happening with the family. Since their show’s cancellation and Joshua Duggar’s arrest and trial, news from the family has been slow to trickle out. The family even seemed to be going through a pregnancy drought. In a recent YouTube upload, Jim Bob Duggar spilled the beans. The Duggars have not been experiencing a lull in new arrivals. They just have yet to announce them.

Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During Joy’s big pregnancy reveal to her family, Jim Bob Duggar commented that Joy’s newest child would be his and Michelle Duggar’s 30th grandchild. The statement was innocuous enough, but at the time of the comment, the family had only confirmed 25 births and two pregnancies, including Joy’s. So where are the missing Duggar grandchildren? Reddit users think they know two of them, but there is still one mystery Duggar.

Jim Bob’s statement means a few Duggar grandchildren remain unannounced

Joy’s upcoming child will be the 27th confirmed Duggar grandchild; she isn’t the only pregnant Duggar family member, though. Hannah Wissmann, who married Jeremiah Duggar this year, is also expecting. Jeremiah and Hannah’s child is the 26th confirmed Duggar grandchild. So, where are the other three?

AJ Calloway and Hilaria Baldwin pose with the Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Duggar family members feel certain that Josiah Duggar and Joseph Duggar became fathers again without announcing it to the world. Lauren Swanson, Josiah’s wife, and Kendra Caldwell, Joseph’s wife, looked pregnant in the gender reveal video Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu posted on YouTube in January 2022. That would account for babies number 28 and 29. So, where is the missing Duggar grandchild?

Reddit users argue that Kendra Caldwell or Katey Nakatsu may be pregnant again, despite both seeming to give birth fairly recently. At this point, Kendra appears like a far more likely candidate than Katey, timing-wise. Kendra and her husband, Joseph Duggar, last announced a birth in February 2021. The arrival of Joseph and Kendra’s third child, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, was the last birth featured on Counting On before its cancelation. Still, there is evidence, via a Pinterest board, that Katey might be expecting again.

The Duggar family visits “Extra” at their New York studios. | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Joseph and Kendra went largely underground following Joseph’s eldest brother’s arrest and haven’t surfaced since. They have appeared in pictures captured by family followers and in several Duggar YouTube videos. though. In Jedidiah Duggar’s most recent video, Joseph appeared holding an infant.

Joseph and Kendra are the Duggar couple who seem to have children the quickest. While it would be a quick turnaround, she may be carrying the unconfirmed 29th Duggar grandchild. Katey Nakatsu had her first child in May 2022. She hasn’t posted a photo from the chest down since August 2022, and a Pinterest board seems pretty telling, but still, it would be relatively quick to be expecting again. Katey and Jedidiah’s son, Truett Oliver Duggar, turned six months old on Nov. 2.