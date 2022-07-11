Joy Behar Said ‘The View’ Became a ‘Completely Different Show’ During the Trump Presidency

With The View celebrating its 25th anniversary, longtime host Joy Behar is looking back at the show’s legacy and how much it has changed. She recalled how lighthearted things were before Donald J. Trump became president and suggested the show grew more serious because of him.

‘The View’ premiered in 1997

The View first premiered on ABC in 1997 and has been on the air ever since. The daytime talk show is hosted by a diverse panel of women who discuss current political, cultural, and entertainment news stories and interview celebrities, activists, and politicians. Notable guests over the years include President Barack Obama, Hilary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, and Trump himself.

The original panel was led by creator Barbara Walters and featured Behar, Meredith Viera, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopolous. But over the last 25 years, the show has seen a rotation of several different hosts, including Lisa Ling, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Rosie Perez, Raven-Symoné, Jenny McCarthy, Candace Cameron Bure, and Meghan Mccain.

The View panel in 2022 includes Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navaro. In late June, the show celebrated its 25th anniversary and was broadcast from the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas.

Joy Behar says ‘The View’ is different now because of Donald Trump’s presidency

Guest co-host Donald Trump (‘Celebrity Apprentice’) joins the co-hosts Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck on ‘The View’ in 2012. | Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In a recent episode of The View, Behar shared a clip of her reunion with the original hosts. Reflecting on the early tone of the show, the comedian suggested that things got a lot less funny after Trump became president.

“I think that this show really took a change when Trump got in,” Behar noted (via The Wrap). “We used to have more laughs before he got into office.”

When her co-host Sara Haines pointed out all the joke material comedians got from Trump’s presidency, Behar agreed. But according to the longtime host, the jokes weren’t worth the tonal shift.

“Yes, he is good material for comedians,” Behar asserted. “But I mean, he became so scary as a leader — or whatever he is — as somebody who is such a threat to democracy that it became very important that we convey what we felt, and thought, and read about to the audience. And so, it became a completely different show. That’s what happened.”

Joy Behar admits her jokes on ‘The View’ have gotten her in ‘trouble’

Behar often offers some comic relief to serious Hot Topic discussions. But some of her jokes have landed her in hot water over the years.

“My comedy has never been vicious or mean because my intent is just to make you laugh,” Behar said via People. “That’s all. I don’t have any other motive. And so, if the intention is in the right, and your heart is in the right place, I think that you can never really go wrong. I’ve offended people for sure, but whatever.”

Behar has been called out for her jokes a few times. And to save her job and the show, she’s repeatedly apologized.

“Well, I’ve gotten in trouble a few times on the show,” The View host added. “I’ve had to apologize, which I’m happy to do in order to save mine and everybody else’s job. I don’t care. Even if I don’t mean it, I’ll do it. Even if I look like I’m in a hostage takeover, I’ll still do it because if you don’t do it, you lose your job and everybody else’s.”

