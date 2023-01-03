Joy Sunday Didn’t Brace Herself for the Success of ‘Wednesday’

It wouldn’t be overstating things to say that Wednesday is one of the biggest TV shows out right now. Since it premiered on Netflix on November 23, millions of people have tuned in to watch the comedy-horror series. In fact, the show has become one of Netflix’s biggest shows of all time. And while the cast and crew are pleased with the show’s success, they also seem to be a bit taken aback by the popularity of the series. Joy Sunday, in particular, admits that she couldn’t have predicted how big the show would get.

‘Wednesday’ star Joy Sunday | Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Who does Joy Sunday play in the ‘Wednesday’ cast?

Sunday, of course, portrays Bianca Barclay on Wednesday. A siren and Nevermore’s residential queen bee, her character initially clashes with Jenna Ortega’s, Wednesday. But while the duo isn’t afraid to trade jabs (metaphorically and literally, when it comes to fencing), it’s clear they have each other’s backs when push comes to shove.

The cast of the Netflix show didn’t think the show would be so popular

Sunday had racked up quite a few credits before stepping into Bianca’s scales, including a role on another Netflix show, Dear White People. However, nothing she’s done has been as high-profile as her role in Wednesday. In fact, while speaking with The Face, she admitted that she didn’t prepare herself for just how huge the show would be.

“It’s been really astonishing,” Sunday admitted. ​“It’s really not what I braced myself for. You could ask any of my friends; I kept telling them that nothing would really change. It’s been so much bigger than I imagined.” But Sunday isn’t the only one to express these sentiments. Ortega echoed her castmate’s thoughts in her own interview with The Face. “I didn’t realize it at the time, and maybe that’s me being naive and lame because Tim Burton is attached to it, but I didn’t realize that so many people were going to care about the project,” Ortega shared about Wednesday.

Sunday is also surprised by how ‘Wednesday’ fans reacted to her character, Bianca Barclay

Another thing Sunday didn’t expect? How warmly most Wednesday fans reacted to her character. As Wednesday’s frenemy, she knew that she was meant to portray an antagonist. However, she is pleased to see that viewers were also able to lend their empathy to Bianca as well. Since the actor invested a lot of time into creating a multidimensional character, she’s pleased to see that her hard work paid off.

“I really put a lot of care into my character and I’m so happy that that shines through,” Sunday explained. “I didn’t expect that. I knew I was playing the mean girl, and I figured that’s all people would see. I was really happy that so many people saw her as so much more. And I’m so blessed with the reception – that’s changed my life, because it’s given me confidence. It’s affirmed and validated the work that I did in creating a nuanced character and creating a villain that people love. Or hate to love. Or love to hate.”

We’re sure fans can’t wait to see what Sunday’s Bianca gets up to next. Here’s hoping that Netflix won’t wait too much longer before renewing Wednesday for season 2.

