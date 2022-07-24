Judge Mathis’ Son Takes Over His Social Media Accounts So He Can’t Respond to Trolls

After Greg Mathis Jr. comes out on the TV series Mathis Family Matters, he becomes concerned that his father, Judge Greg Mathis, might respond to online trolls. Greg Jr. is aware that Judge Mathis’ fans tend to be conservative, so he wants to make sure he doesn’t respond in a way that could negatively impact his reputation. Here’s what happened last time on the reality series.

Greg Jr. has a talk with his father about his social media accounts

Judge Mathis and family | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Greg Mathis

During lunch, Greg Jr. asks his father about his social media accounts. Judge Mathis isn’t happy about his accounts being taken over and he makes his feelings known. He’s not pleased that he can’t go on his Facebook or Instagram pages. Apparently, the passwords were changed, and he can’t log on.

“I want to understand how you all are treating me like this,” says Judge Mathis. Greg Jr. asks him why he thinks he doesn’t have access to his accounts. “Because somebody has the wild idea that I will be going off on people,” responds Judge Mathis.

Judge Mathis’ wife, Linda, says it’s important for him to keep his social media interactions civil with online trolls. “I don’t want you telling off nobody when you don’t like their comments,” she says. Judge Mathis jokes that he might make a couple of threats or ask for a addresses if people talk about things that are “too precious to mess with.”

Mathis was referring to his son, Greg Jr. He doesn’t want anyone to make negative comments about his son after coming out. Mathis would do anything to protect his child, so it’s tough for him to take a step back.

Greg says his father has a habit of “checking people” when he feels like someone has disrespected him. “Lately, his comments have gone too far on social media,” he says during the show.

According to Mathis Family Matters, some of Judge Mathis’ social media comments include telling someone they “sound like a real crack head,” and telling another person he will be coming for them “with some smoke” if they “mess with” his children.

Greg wants to protect his father’s reputation

Greg says he took away his father’s password because he has to “protect the man from himself.” He says he has been known to react before thinking about the consequences.

Judge Mathis mentioned a time when he posted a picture of himself and his daughters on social media and someone posted a suggestive message, saying, “I wish.” He said he felt he had to say something.

“I’m just trying to protect you,” says Greg to his father. “You can’t just go around saying whatever you want. They’re canceling people these days.”

Greg used to work in politics in Washington, D.C., and he helped guide people with what they should say, how they should say, it and what not to say. He says he’s the perfect “fixer” for his family because of his professional experience.

Judge Mathis says he will fight for his family

Judge Mathis says he is willing to do whatever it takes to stand up for his family. “It’s troublesome and may get me in trouble at some point, but I’m just not going to let you talk to me and do me and my family any kind of way,” he says.

Although Mathis couldn’t access his accounts, he was able to figure out his Instagram password with the help of his son-in-law. Greg Jr. realized his father had gotten back into his account after he couldn’t access his page. We’ll have to wait until the next episode to see how it all goes down.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.