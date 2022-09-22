Julianne Moore Once Thought Robert Pattinson Had a ‘Panic Attack’ Because of Their Love Scenes

Robert Pattinson and Julianne Moore once got together for the 2014 movie Maps to the Stars.

And although the two got along well enough, Pattinson felt he embarrassed himself while doing love scenes with his co-star.

Robert Pattinson once shared he found sex scenes in films ‘so stupid’

Pattinson is no stranger when it comes to doing love scenes for movies. The Batman star has featured in several films that have called for him to fake love-making in front of a camera. This includes his own Twilight franchise, where he had a love scene with Kristen Stewart he wasn’t too proud of in Breaking Dawn.

“The sex scene in this one is pretty ridiculous,” Pattinson once said in an interview on the talk show Kyle and Jackie O (via NBC News). “It’s just because you’re kind of shooting stuff to be PG-13 … It’s just trying to think of inventive ways to make something sexy.”

This opinion on sex scenes isn’t just limited to Breaking Dawn. Pattinson has pretty much had a similar opinion regarding sex scenes in Hollywood in general.

“I always find sex scenes are the most random thing to see in a movie. Two actors pretending to have sex. Why? It’s so stupid,” he once said in an interview with The Herald.

Julianne Moore once asked Robert Pattinson if he was having a ‘panic attack’ during their embarrassing love scene

Maps to the Stars was the first time Pattinson and Moore collaborated on a movie. The film was directed by David Cronenberg, and was a satirical story inspired by the Hollywood industry. The project would eventually showcase a sex scene between Moore and Pattinson. But for Pattinson, the scene in question was anything but pleasant.

This was because The Lighthouse actor figured he might have embarrassed himself in front of an actor he greatly admired.

“That was the first time I’d met Julianne as well. It was so hot in Toronto [where the film was shot], and she’s one of these people … she doesn’t sweat at all. But I sweat like a crazy person. And I was trying to literally catch drops of sweat from hitting her back. It was so embarrassing. Afterwards she was like, ‘Are you OK? Are you having a panic attack?’ It was so embarrassing,” he recalled.

Julianne Moore explained how Robert Pattinson surprised her

Although Pattinson might have thought he made a bad impression on Moore during their love scene, Moore could only compliment her co-star. This was because the Oscar-winner didn’t expect to meet the Pattinson she ended up working with.

“He is the loveliest guy. I have to say, he completely surprised me,” Moore once told E News. “He’s totally unlike his affect, which I thought was very serious. I met him, he was really funny and chatty and easy and nice. We had a great time.”

Moore also agreed with Pattinson about the heat of their love scene. But she joked it wasn’t the kind of heat she had a problem with.

“It was hot back there, though. In more ways than one,” the actor quipped.

