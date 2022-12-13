Julie Andrews Says She’s ‘Probably Not’ Going to Star in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

If you’re a fan of the movies in the Princess Diaries franchise, you’ll be delighted to hear that a script is in the works for Princess Diaries 3. Julie Andrews weighed in on whether she will be part of the movie. Unfortunately, she says she’s “probably not” going to be in the film. Here’s why the Hollywood legend doesn’t think a third film is in the cards for her.

Julie Andrews says she likely won’t star in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Andrews played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s character, Mia Thermopolis, in Princess Diaries. Audiences enjoyed seeing her star in the film, but they might not get the chance to see her in a third installment.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, Andrews commented on whether she would star in Princess Diaries 3. According to her, it doesn’t look like it will be a possibility.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” says Andrews during her Access Hollywood Interview. “It was talked about very shortly after [The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement] came out, but it’s now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I very much doubt that now.”

What Anne Hathaway said about starring in ‘Princess Diaries 3’

RELATED: Kate Middleton Will Reportedly Carry On the Queen’s Umbrella Tradition

During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hathaway expressed an interest in doing another Princess Diaries movie. She says there was a delay because they want to make sure the film is “perfect.”

“There is a script for the third movie,” Hathaway says. “I want to do it, Julie [Andrews] wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s just as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything before it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Julie Andrews talks about making ‘The Princess Diaries’

Andrews has starred in classic movies such as The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins. However, during an interview with Vanity Fair, she says the younger generation knows her best for Princess Diaries.

“Children today know me better for The Princess Diaries than they do for even Poppins, because of course Poppins was made, oh gosh—close to 60 years ago, let’s face it. Obviously, they remember the more recent films. That’s one they talk about when I first meet a lot of kids.”

When asked which memories from the movie stand out for her, Andrews says she remembers the movie’s late director, Garry Marshall, who died in July 2016. She remembers how he did everything he could to make sure she looked “gorgeous” and like a “queen.” He also asked for her input and went out of his way to make sure she had items around the set to help her get into character.

“[Garry] said, ‘What do you like?’ I said, ‘I love real flowers, and I love my garden.’ So, we had real flowers on the set, and every day fresh ones. It was lovely.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.