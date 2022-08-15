‘Jurassic World’: Bryce Dallas Howard Was Paid ‘So Much Less’ Than Co-Star Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are the two leads in the Jurassic World franchise. Pratt might be a bigger star, but the two actors have around the same amount of screen time. Recently, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that despite being a co-lead in Jurassic World, she was paid a lot less than Pratt in the first movie and its subsequent sequels.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard co-star in the ‘Jurassic World’ movies

Jurassic World is a new trilogy that continues the story of the original Jurassic Park movies. Bryce Dallas Howard plays Claire Dearing, who begins as a Jurassic World executive before seeing the error of her ways and becoming more of an activist for dinosaurs later. Chris Pratt plays Owen Grady, a velociraptor trainer and former Navy SEAL who works in the park.

Both were the central characters for the first film along with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion. In Dominion, the two actors teamed up with the original Jurassic Park trio which includes Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.

Howard was paid less than Pratt for ‘Jurassic World’

While Howard and Pratt were co-leads for the Jurassic World trilogy, Variety reported in 2018 that Howard was being paid less than her co-star. The outlet shared that the The Help actor earned $2 million less than Pratt, earning $8 million while Pratt was paid $10 million. However, Howard says that these numbers aren’t accurate.

In an interview with Insider to promote the home release of Jurassic World Dominion, Howard shares she was paid “so much less” than what had been reported. She doesn’t give an exact number, but she says the gap between her and Pratt was much larger.

“The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard explains. “When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set.”

Pratt fought for Howard to receive equal pay

While the two had different salaries based on their contracts for their movies, Bryce Dallas Howard says Pratt fought for her to get equal pay on other opportunities involving the Jurassic World franchise. This includes video games and rides at Universal Studios theme parks.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me, ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’” Howard shares. “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

Jurassic World Dominion is available to buy on digital and 4K Ultra HD & Blu-Ray on August 16.

