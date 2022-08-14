Did Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Ever Date? 

Justin Bieber has been linked to more than one Kardashian-Jenner sister, and many fans believe that the pop star dated Kendall Jenner. Here’s what we know about the relationship between the model of the pop star, including what they said about each other.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner | Theo Wargo/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s sexy photoshoot sparked dating rumors

In March 2015, Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber posed together for a Vogue photoshoot. One image showed the two stars sitting side by side in lounge chairs while a bare-torsoed Bieber wrapped his arms around Jenner’s shoulders.

In another photo, the two stars pressed against each other’s bare stomachs while Jenner ran one hand along Bieber’s abs.

Between their chemistry in the photos and the fact that the two stars had been spotted spending time together, fans speculated that Bieber and Jenner were a couple.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber's Vogue US pics? pic.twitter.com/I22fgpusRb — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) March 24, 2015

Justin Bieber reportedly said his relationship with Kendall Jenner was ‘never serious’

Kendall Jenner seemingly denied the rumors that she was dating Justin Bieber during an appearance on Nightline. “He’s a longtime friend of our family,” she said (via E! News). “Everybody loves to assume things, but no.”

But the “Stay” singer told a different story. In a November 2015 interview with Billboard, the reporter wrote that Bieber said “it was never serious with Kendall Jenner.” Although it may not have been serious, it sounds like the two celebrities had some sort of romantic relationship.

Those Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber dating rumours are back again: http://t.co/DNyF9OqZkg pic.twitter.com/MpTqYS1LoF — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) April 10, 2015

Selena Gomez allegedly didn’t like Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner spending time together

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off for about eight years, starting in 2010. According to In Touch, Gomez wasn’t too happy that Bieber was spending time with Jenner.

In October 2014, the publication reported (per The Things) that the Disney star didn’t like how Bieber and Jenner planned secret get-togethers behind her back. The model and the singer even took their special friendship international, dining together at Ferdi restaurant in Paris, France without Gomez, even though she had flown there with Bieber.

Justin Bieber & Kendall Jenner had a romantic dinner in gay Paree… what about Selena Gomez? http://t.co/sgBe0uBok4 pic.twitter.com/TCmisXjbVv — TMZ (@TMZ) October 1, 2014

There seem to be no lingering romantic feelings between the model and the pop star

Kendall Jenner has been close friends with Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, since before the model married the singer. The two women have maintained their friendship throughout the Biebers’ marriage, so it seems like there are no lingering romantic feelings between Jenner and the pop star.

In October 2018, Hailey and Jenner did an interview together where they asked each other questions while taking a lie detector test. Reading from a cue card, Jenner asked, “Does Justin think I’m cool?” Hailey answered, “Of course!” The lie detector technician then revealed, “That’s a lie,” causing both women to burst into laughter.

Recently, Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, have gone on several double-dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber. In March, E! News reported that the group of four was spotted having a romantic dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. And the month prior, the two couples attended Super Bowl LVI together at the SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Spent $35,000 on His Pet Cats – Here’s Why They’re Controversial