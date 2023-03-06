Where Is Kacey Musgraves From?

Kacey Musgraves was born in Texas, even if she currently lives in the Nashville area. Here’s what we know about her Architectural Digest house, recently sold to another country music star, and Musgraves’ hometown with “nothing there.”

Kacey Musgraves was raised in Texas

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and guest Kacey Musgraves | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

This Texas-born country singer was raised in Golden, Texas, sometimes sharing a glimpse into her childhood.

“I guess you guys would call it a village, but there’s nothing there,” Musgraves noted during a Guardian interview. “You roll through and there’s one little market shop where you can buy a packet of smokes and maybe a Lotto ticket, but it was so small, it didn’t have a school.”

“I did a lot of playing outdoors,” she added. “We had dial-up internet but no cable TV. My mom’s a visual artist, a creative painter, so she had no patience with any complaining about being bored.”

At a young age, Musgraves began playing the guitar and mandolin, also penning original songs. Now, she’s one of the best-known artists in modern country music, releasing Star-Crossed in 2021.

Where does Kacey Musgraves live now?

In 2021, Musgraves purchased her childhood home and re-painted the exterior pink — her grandmother’s favorite color. The Golden, Texas residency was up for sale and, as noted on Twitter, the singer “saved it,” even if she didn’t live there.

Since at least 2020, Musgraves has lived in the Nashville, Tennessee area, sharing glimpses of her home in a recently gentrified neighborhood thanks to a tour with Architectural Digest.

Kacey Musgraves gave a house tour for Architectural Digest

In 2022, Musgraves took viewers inside her house (purchased in 2020), thanks to a video with Architectural Digest. The home included original art pieces made by Musgraves, like a camel in her bar area made in a class with a bunch of “old ladies.”

There are nude paintings plastered along the bathroom wall and even a Dr. Seuss-esque tree near the kitchen. Even if it was an eclectic mix of styles, there are some common themes running throughout the Nashville house.

“This house was very different when I moved in but I instantly felt drawn to it,” Musgraves explained. “There’s a lot of craziness in my life, so I really wanted a really serene space to come home to that felt kind of like, honestly a spa. And a place where I could find room for my thoughts.”

Although she loves modern design, Musgraves worried modernity would leave the space feeling “sterile” and “cold feeling.” To combat that, the artist added textures in the same tone — or “sextures,” as she nicknamed them.

The same year, Musgraves sold this traditional-style home to Kelsea Ballerini for $2.5 million. According to Dirt, the “High Horse” singer plans to stan in the Nashville area, although she hasn’t given an update regarding her current residence.