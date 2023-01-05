‘Kaleidoscope’ Ending, Explained: What Happened to the Bonds?

Netflix’s Kaleidoscope, a show that can be watched in any episode order, is all about a heist. Giancarlo Esposito plays Leo Pap, a thief who builds a team to steal $7 billion in bearer bonds from an underground vault at a security company owned by his nemesis, Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell). But are they able to pull it off in the end? The answer is slightly complicated. Here’s where the bonds ended up at the end of Kaleidoscope.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope.]

Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis and Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin with a box of bearer bonds in ‘Kaleidoscope.’ | Netflix

Who stole the bonds in ‘Kaleidoscope’?

After weeks of planning, Leo and his crew finally put their plans in motion in the “White” episode. They headed over to Roger’s company, SLS, in the late hours of the night during a hurricane. They took out all the guards using gas and tasers and got to work accessing the highly-secure vault. In a pretty creative move, Leo used bees to fill the gait sensors and mask him walking through the corridor. Then, after using a mask of Roger’s face to bypass the facial identification, Judy (Rosaline Elbay) flooded the vault room.

As the room filled with water, Stan (Peter Mark Kendall) and Bob (Jai Courtney) got to work cracking open the vaults. They collected the bond containers and sent them up to Ava (Paz Vega), who passed them to the elevator. Then, the bonds were intercepted by a surprise suspect.

Leo’s daughter, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle), took the bonds to the mailroom. With help from her sister, Liz (Soojeong Son), they swapped out most of the bonds for colored paper. Hannah then sent the boxes back out to the truck, leaving the team unaware of what she had done. Hannah had other plans for the bonds at the end of Kaleidoscope.

Why Hannah took the bonds at the end of ‘Kaleidoscope’

Hannah ran into Leo while stealing the bonds, and she explained everything. She revealed that she worked out a deal with The Triplets to “wash” their money. Hannah planned to mail the bonds to the Cayman Islands, thus giving them back to The Triplets and allowing them to launder the money for even more riches. Their insurance would cover any losses in the “robbery.”

But why did Hannah betray her father? She only did it to protect him. It was stated several times throughout Kaleidoscope that The Triplets were dangerous people. If they found out Leo stole their bonds, they would certainly kill him. The robbery would also likely ruin Hannah’s own career, since it would have happened right after she became VP of security at SLS.

“The rich get richer and we get to live,” she told her father.

In an interview with TechRadar, Tati Gabrielle further explained Hannah’s reasoning.

“It’s not about the money for Hannah. It’s more a catharsis that she did something good,” she said. “On the day Leo leaves her, he tells her people don’t do what they’re supposed to do. And I don’t think we, as adults, realize what things kids are going to hold onto – a parent’s choices don’t always help in the long run.”

Many fans were unsatisfied with the ‘Kaleidoscope’ ending

Hannah Kim (Tati Gabrielle), Senior Vice President at SLS with an important connection to the heist. Spoiler alert – her boss is the target ? pic.twitter.com/EkszxBZy14 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 1, 2023

Leo came to accept Hannah’s decision, but Kaleidoscope fans were not so forgiving. Many took to Reddit to vent frustrations about the unsatisfying ending. After all, the money went back to the rich, and most of Leo’s crew members died. It felt like all their work was for nothing.

“I just wanted an entertaining heist story,” one fan wrote in a thread. “I get that they’re trying to be deep and send a moral message about society and crime and all, but couldn’t they have picked some other storyline for it? The entire point of the heist genre of movies/tv is that satisfying payoff. Nothing about this was satisfying.”

Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.