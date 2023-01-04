‘Kaleidoscope’: All the Loose Ends in Season 1

There’s a lot to unpack in Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope. The eight episodes, which can be watched in any order, span 24 years and tell the story of a near-impossible $7 billion heist. Viewers piece together the mystery as they see what happened before, during, and after the crime. Of course, as with many mysteries, Kaleidoscope Season 1 leaves a few loose ends. Here are all the season’s remaining questions; without the promise of a season 2, we may never have the answers.

Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, and Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis in ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 1 | Netflix

Did Leo die at the end of ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 1?

Despite its status as a self-contained, limited series, Kaleidoscope ended on a pretty big cliffhanger. In the final moments of the “Pink” episode, which took place six months after the heist on the underground vault as SLS, Ray Vernon/Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) walked alone through a dark tunnel. Someone in a kaleidoscope-themed T-shirt — presumably the son of Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell) — followed Leo and shot him from behind. However, the shot only rang out after the episode faded away, so viewers never saw if Leo survived.

Considering the close range and the fact that the gun was aimed at Leo’s head, survival didn’t seem likely. However, Leo was definitely a fighter, so there’s a chance he made it out of the tunnel alive. We certainly hope so — the former thief deserves to finally live in peace. Esposito agrees, as he revealed to TechRadar in a recent interview.

“I want Ray to walk through that tunnel and see Hannah again,” the actor said. “I want him to have that final hug. Parkinson’s is a devastating, uncontrollable disease, but you can fight it and Ray has that fight in him again. As he walks, you don’t know if he makes it but, at this point of his journey, he doesn’t want any more loss. He just really wants to live.”

Where did Judy go with the stolen money?

One of the only survivors in Leo’s crew was Judy Goodwin (Rosaline Elbay). She got back together with Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall), but the couple struggled with money after the heist. They happened to be at the very same beach where the FBI caught and killed Judy’s husband, Bob Goodwin (Jai Courtney), and Judy saw an opportunity.

During the shootout with Bob, Judy snuck away to his car and found stolen money and passports. And though fans didn’t see her leave Stan behind, it’s implied that she drove off to start her own life.

“I think this is Judy figuring herself out and, maybe in a couple of years, she’ll call Stan and say, ‘Let’s set up a taco truck’. But she needs a few months to clear her head, so I think she leaves him there,” Elbay told TechRadar.

But where was Judy headed? If she’s the only one who got a happy ending, we want to see what that looks like. Maybe she drove to Mexico to be with the monarch butterflies, just like she talked about.

What happened to Stan after Judy left?

On the other side of the situation, we have Stan. Viewers last saw him enjoying his tacos as Judy made her decision to leave. Where did he go from there? With the FBI in the vicinity, it’s possible he was caught and arrested. After all, he accidentally tipped them off by trying to pawn a diamond bracelet from the Diamond Way heist. Even if he escaped, Stan was still having money trouble, so he probably didn’t have the same happy ending as Judy.

Who was the father of Hannah’s baby in ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 1?

In the weeks before the heist, Ray/Leo’s daughter, Hannah Kim (Tati Gabrielle), found out she was pregnant. She later had a baby girl named Lily. However, she never revealed who the father was. This detail probably wasn’t important to the story, but many fans are dying to know anyway. What if it was Roger? That would have been a seriously juicy twist.

Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.