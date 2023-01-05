‘Kaleidoscope’: 5 Similar Shows to Watch If You Loved Netflix’s Heist Series

Netflix’s Kaleidoscope has become an instant hit. The limited series follows a thief named Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) as he builds a team to steal $7 billion in bearer bonds from an underground vault owned by his nemesis, Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell). Unfortunately, Kaleidoscope is only eight episodes long, making for a quick binge. But don’t worry: There are plenty of other heist dramas to keep you entertained. Here are five similar shows to watch on Netflix after Kaleidoscope.

For documentary lovers: ‘Heist’

Did you know that Kaleidoscope is based on a true story? Well, sort of. The show depicts what might have happened when Hurricane Sandy flooded an underground vault on Wall Street in 2012. The crimes in Heist, on the other hand, definitely happened. This 2021 documentary series takes a look at three major heists in the U.S., as told by the thieves who committed the crimes. True crime fans will love watching how these masterminds almost got away with stealing millions in cash and even luxury bourbon.

For literature fans: ‘Lupin’

Your new favorite heist series is almost here. KALEIDOSCOPE drops on New Year's Day (Sunday!!!), and every person watching will get a different viewing order that will tell the complete story. pic.twitter.com/FBieR9Is6E — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) December 30, 2022

Those who enjoy heist novels might recognize the name Arsène Lupin. He was a famous, fictional French thief in novels written by Maurice Leblanc. The character inspired Netflix’s 2021 French series Lupin, which sees a man named Assane Diop (Omar Sy) follow in Lupin’s footsteps after someone framed Assane’s father and had him arrested. Assane uses his knowledge of thievery to take revenge on the wealthy family that put his father in prison.

Upon its premiere in 2021, Lupin became the first French series to crack the Top 10 on Netflix U.S. The first two parts of the series were released in 2021, and a third part is on the way.

For fans of a big heist: ‘Money Heist’

The show that is most similar to Kaleidoscope would probably be Money Heist. This Spanish crime drama follows two major heists on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. Like Kaleidoscope, the story features several time jumps and characters as the Professor (Álvaro Morte) builds a team of thieves. Money Heist is hugely popular on Netflix and went from being a limited series to a five-season show. A spinoff called Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area was also released last year.

For more interactive elements: ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

‘Black Mirror’ comes back on December 28 with a film called ‘Bandersnatch.’ The duration of the film was announced as 5 hours 12 minutes and it will be ‘choose your own adventure’ style



(via @IndieWire, @esquire) pic.twitter.com/JY3tPcZAyU — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) December 27, 2018

One of the selling points of Kaleidoscope is that its episodes can be watched in any order. This is an experimental project at Netflix — and it’s not the first experiment they’ve tried. In 2018, the streaming service dropped a Black Mirror spinoff film called Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure story, so viewers can make choices throughout the film that affect its outcome.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch follows a young programmer in the ’80s who is turning a choose-your-own-adventure book into a video game. As his deadline approaches, the programmer goes mad and begins to question reality. It’s not a heist story, but fans of Kaleidoscope might enjoy the immersive nature of Bandersnatch.

For those who want to laugh: ‘Good Girls’

If comedy is more your thing, consider checking out Good Girls. This series stars Retta, Mae Whitman, and Christina Hendricks as three moms who decide to rob a grocery store. However, they accidentally rip off the wrong people and find themselves thrust into a life of crime and danger. Good Girls has four seasons, so it should keep you entertained for a while.

Kaleidoscope and all of these similar shows are available to watch now on Netflix. Happy heisting!