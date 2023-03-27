Kandi Burruss Knew Beyoncé Would Be a Star When She Worked With Her on Bug-A-Boo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has some hit singles under her belt, and not all are with her group members XSCAPE. She co-wrote several songs for Destiny’s Child before the group members embarked on solo careers. Burruss says it was evident from her time working with Beyoncé that she’d be the breakout star.

Kandi Burruss worked with Beyoncé when she co-wrote Destiny’s Child’s ‘Bug-a-Boo’ and says she knew Beyoncé was a star

Burruss branched off into writing songs for other artists after XSCAPE first split in 1998. She was able to have two of her songs placed with Destiny’s Child, and she says she was instantly impressed with Beyoncé’s work ethic. She reflected on their time together in the studio during an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

“I knew she was going to be great…her work ethic and her drive is serious. At that age, she knew what she wanted. As soon as we hit the studio, we were playing the tracks, and I remember Shakesphere, who did the music, he walked out the room and I heard the girls talking and she was like, ‘If we don’t really like it, we need to just let them know…’ and I asked if they minded me singing the idea that I had [for the song] before they made a decision. That was for “Bug-a-Boo”…she was very instrumental in how it should be vocal produced, or who sang what parts…”

The song was a modest hit

“Bug-a-Boo” was released in August 1999 as the second single from Destiny’s Child’s sophomore album, The Writings On The Wall. The song uses portions of the 1978 song “Child’s Anthem” by Toto.

It peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, and performed better on the R&B chart, peaking at No. 15, spending a total of 20 weeks on the Hot 100. It had international success as well, peaking within the top 10 in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Though the song was a modest hit on the charts, the accompanying music video helped grow its popularity. Directed by Darren Grant, the video received tons of airplay on MTV and BET and remained on rotation on top music video countdown shows, including TRL. “Bug-a-Boo” became the group’s first music video to actually chart on TRL. Kobe Bryant was also featured in the music video.

“Bug-a-Boo” is Kelly Rowland’s least-favorite Destiny’s Child song

Despite the songs’s success, Rowland isn’t a fan. During a 2019 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rowland answered questions on her favorite and least favorite songs with her group.

“My favorite would have to be anything from the last Destiny Fulfilled album,” Rowland said. The album was released in 2004 as their final studio-length album and a coinciding world tour. “My least favorite would probably have to be, oh gosh, ‘Bug-A-Boo,’” she continued. The song was a single from the group’s second album.

Rowland explained that there is a part of the song during the bridge that makes it annoying. “It’s like this one part on the bridge where I’m like, ‘Ughhhhhhh.’ That part kind of makes me [hate it].”