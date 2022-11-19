Kandi Burruss Reacts to Her ‘RHOA’ Restaurant Spinoff Cancelled

No other Bravo star has as many businesses as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss. Burruss is also the only Housewife on the network with multiple spinoff shows and specials. Unfortunately, one of her spinoffs was just canceled after just one season.

‘Kandi & the Gang’ reportedly had low ratings

Season 1 of Kandi & the Gang debuted in March 2022, and the ratings reportedly weren’t the best. Per TV Deets, the series premiere earned a 0.12 in the P18-49 demo, with just 491,000 viewers tuning in.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has been open about believing Burruss is the “most business savvy housewife,” but Burruss’ longtime nemesis, Nene Leakes, has accused the XSCAPE member of being a network favorite. Leakes also claims that Burruss has blocked her spinoff opportunities. Amid the reported low ratings, Leakes shared a shady tweet about the show.

In response, Burruss told PopCulture.com: “What are the ratings on her show? Burruss asked in our interview. “I don’t want this to become a big shade-throwing contest between she and I because just like she can throw shade at me, I can throw shade at her. But my whole thing is like, I do not understand why she does that. Back when she did have a show, even when she and I wouldn’t even be on the same page, and I will still be posting [on my social media] telling people to watch that show. That’s just how I am…What did I do to you? What is my show-stopping you from doing?”

Kandi Burruss confirms spinoff cancellation

By the end of the show’s first seasons, ratings increased. There was also much buzz on social media every week about the episodes and their colorful cast. But after months of speculation regarding the show’s return, Burruss finally gave fans an answer, and it’s not one that she nor viewers were hoping for.

On a recent live stream, the Grammy-Award winner shared that the show has been canned. “Unfortunately, it is not returning. Bravo is not bringing it back. That’s so sad, and I am super upset about it. Okay I’m gon’ move on now, cause I don’t even wanna get sad right now,” she explained.

Why the network has chosen to cancel the show is unclear. Bravo, nor Andy Cohen, has commented publicly.

She has another ‘RHOA’ spinoff set to air on Bravo in the coming months

While Burruss may be disappointed that Kandi & the Gang is not returning, she does have another show to look forward to. In addition to RHOA returning for the 15th season, she has another spinoff with her group members, XSCAPE, and fellow R&B trio, SWV. The show will chronicle the women on tour and both groups embarking on various musical endeavors.