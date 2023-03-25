Kandi Burruss Reveals Potentially Going Broke After XSCAPE’s Split Made Her Get Serious About Becoming a Businesswoman

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss says her R&B group XSCAPE’s split was the catalyst for her to embark on other business ventures. Bravo honcho Andy Cohen has called her the most business-savvy housewife for a reason, as her business profile is expansive. But Burruss says if it weren’t for XSCAPE’s first split and her fear of going broke, she wouldn’t have done anything else.

Kandi Burruss didn’t know what she was going to do financially when XSCAPE first split

After two successful albums with XSCAPE, serious infighting began. LaTocha Scott made it known that she was going solo and would only record a third album if she was allowed to do so. The group had recently renegotiated a more lucrative deal, which put them in jeopardy of not being able to earn money together moving forward and potentially having to pay the money back to the label. Burruss had also recently purchased her first home and was fearful about how she’d be able to keep it without being in a group.

“I put a down payment [on my house]. Let’s be clear. I did that when I was 19, before I knew we were taking a hiatus. So when I found out we were taking a hiatus, I was panicking because I’ve always been about my business and my money. And back then, we had checkbooks. I used to balance my thing down to the penny,” she told Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast. “So I knew exactly how much my bills were, and so when she started doing all of that, I was like, ‘Oh no. What am I going to do?’ I was stressing.”

The ‘RHOA’ star says potentially growing broke made her think of other career options in the music business

The remaining three members of XSCAPE discussed moving forward as a trio. But Tamika Scott, LaTocha’s sister, decided to be loyal to her family. As a result, Tiny and Burruss oped to do their own thing. They formed a duo singing and songwriting group hoping to get placements with other artists and eventually hoped for their record deal.

But the label passed on Tiny and offered Burruss a deal. However, the label allowed Tiny and Burruss to work together as a songwriting duo, landing placements with the likes of TLC with their hit single, “No Srcubs.”

Burruss says the group’s split was the only reason she thought of other ways to earn money. She says her savings was dwindling, so there was no other option but for her to get serious about other business endeavors outside of XSCAPE.

She’s now the highest-paid star on Bravo

Burruss eventually earned more money as a songwriter and producer. She released her own solo project, but not too much commercial success. So she focused on being part of the business aspect.

She later opened businesses in fashion, adult toys, and cosmetics, as well as an actor, and with her own entertainment and management company. Burruss joined RHOA in its second season and is now the longest-running cast member of the franchise. She reportedly earns over $2 million per season, has had multiple spinoff specials and shows, and is reporetdly the highest-paid reality star on Bravo.