Kane Brown Adds More Dates and Venues to ‘Drunk or Dreaming Tour’

In December, Kane Brown will kick off his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The country star will visit Canada, Europe, and multiple states throughout the U.S. for the tour. On Nov. 21, Brown announced that more concert dates were added to the Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

Kane Brown added more stops to the ‘Drunk or Dreaming Tour’

On Nov. 21, Brown announced that seven new concert dates were added to the tour, and the dates all feature different musicians in country music.

The new tour dates and featured guests can be viewed below:

Drunk or Dreaming Tour new dates:

June 11, 2023: Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Isleta Amphitheater

June 22, 2023: Bangor, Maine at the Maine Savings Amphitheater

June 23, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts at Fenway Park

June 24, 2023: Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 8, 2023: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 9, 2023: Canandaigua, New York at CMAC

Aug. 3, 2023: Mt. Pleasent, Michigan at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Drunk or Dreaming Tour featured artists:

June 11, 2023: Gabby Barrett and Locash

June 22, 2023: Gabby Barrett and Restless Road

June 23, 2023: Darius Rucker, Gabby Barrett, and Restless Road

June 24, 2023: Gabby Barrett and Restless Road

July 8, 2023: Gabby Barrett and Restless Road

July 9, 2023: Gabby Barrett and Restless Road

Aug. 3, 2023: Restless Road

The full list of dates for Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour can be viewed here.

How to buy tickets for Kane Brown’s tour

Brown originally announced the Drunk or Dreaming Tour in September, and tickets for the original tour dates went on sale on Sept. 9. Tickets for the concerts are still available, and fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster.

For the new tour dates that were added to the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, there will be a presale on Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans can register for the presale on Brown’s official website by selecting the “PRESALE” option on the tour dates list. To register, fans will need to enter their name, email address, and phone number.

After registering, fans will receive a code to participate in the presale before tickets become open to the general public.

The country singer released a new album

On Sept. 9, Brown released his third studio album, Different Man. In addition to singing the tracks and co-writing, Brown also served as a producer on the album.

Different Man combines elements of country, pop, and hip-hop, and it marks Brown’s first time working as a producer on one of his albums.

In an interview with Billboard, Brown discussed the album and how excited he is to launch the Drunk or Dreaming Tour with his opening acts.

“I found that out in the early days when I was on tour with [Jason] Aldean — the importance of having artists out with you that have similar fanbases, but also artists that you can really hang with, before or after the show,” said Brown.

