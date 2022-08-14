Kane Brown Is the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Aug. 28. At the upcoming award show, country singer Kane Brown will perform, becoming the first male country artist to ever perform at the MTV VMAs. Here’s what we know about Brown’s upcoming MTV VMAs performance.

Kane Brown | Mickey Bernal/WireImage

Kane Brown will perform at the MTV VMAs

On Aug. 11, it was announced that Brown joined the performance lineup for the MTV VMAs. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke the announcement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kane will be “the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards,” and he is expected to perform his song “Grand.”

The performance of “Grand” will be Kane’s debut at the MTV VMAs, and the first time “Grand” has ever been performed live on TV.

RELATED: Keith Urban’s Dad Made Him His Performance Costumes As a Kid

‘Grand’ is from Kane Brown’s upcoming album

Brown released “Grand” on July 22, and the song leans away from the country genre with more elements of pop and hip-hop.

In an interview with Audacy, Brown shared how he felt to step outside of country with “Grand.”

“I’ve always been so scared to step out and just do the Pop thing. If you listen to a lot of my [songs], they still have that Country vein… this one doesn’t,” Brown said. “Now, I’m not scared, I feel like I am who I am now, just being comfortable with myself.”

With “Grand,” Brown examines how grateful he is for the life and support that he has.

“And I wouldn’t trade it for nothin’/ No, I wouldn’t change it ever/ It’s too long to live it for nothin’/ So this is my mood forever/ Ain’t life grand?/ Only ones I keep around me is my fam/ No coincidence, it’s always been the plan/ And I always keep it trilly with the fans,” Brown sings in “Grand.”

The single foreshadows Brown’s upcoming album Different Man, which will be released on Sept. 9.

Are you ready!? ? @kanebrown is coming to the #VMAs stage!!!



Don't miss his debut performance on Sunday, August 28 at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/te41dK0sHV — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 11, 2022

RELATED: CMA Fest 2022 Host Elle King’s Net Worth

How to watch the MTV VMAs

The 2022 MTV VMAs will be held on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The award show will air on MTV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

So far, Brown, Anitta, J Balvin, Khalid and Marshmello, Panic! at the Disco, and Nicki Minaj are slated to perform. At the 2022 MTV VMAs, Minaj will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Nominees in the award show’s main categories can be viewed below.

Video of the Year:

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran, “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Song of the Year

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat, “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo, “About D*** Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Idolizes Dolly Parton but Doesn’t Want Her Career