Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline

Kane Brown is one of the most popular names in country music, and he and his wife Katelyn Jae are seriously couple goals. Brown and Jae have been married since 2018, and they have two children together. Here’s a timeline of the country star’s relationship with Jae.

Katelyn Jae Brown and Kane Brown | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

How Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae met

In a 2017 interview with Taste of Country, Brown revealed that he met Jae through a mutual colleague, as Jae is also a singer.

“She came to one of my shows and the first time I saw her it was the shy giddiness,” Kane told Taste of Country. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her down and she hasn’t left since.”

Jae told her own version of how she met Brown in a separate interview with Taylor Magazine.

According to CMT, Jae told the magazine:

“We met when I was living in Orlando, Florida and I was working on my music career. Kane was just starting out with his music career, and we met through a producer who we were both working with at the time. He was doing a show and I was in the studio in Miami working, and the producer was like, ‘Hey, I’m working with this other artist and you should come up here.'”

Kane Brown married his wife in 2018

After becoming engaged in 2017, Brown and Jae went on to marry in 2018. Their wedding took place in Franklin, Tennessee. People Magazine reported on the wedding, publishing exclusive photos and details about the event.

Brown and Jae told People Magazine that instead of writing their own vows, they “decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional.”

The pair also shared a statement with People Magazine about their venue choice, saying, “We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much. It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae have two children together

Brown and Jae’s first child, a daughter named Kingsley, was born in October 2019. Their second child, also a daughter named Kodi Jane, was born in December 2021.

The two managed to keep Jae’s second pregnancy a complete secret. While on the red carpet at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, Brown shared with Entertainment Tonight how he kept Jae’s pregnancy hidden from fans and the general public.

“I was really excited to tell people and really excited for people to find out,” Brown told Entertainment Tonight. “It was hard though, you know. We were in public so I was like… covering her up when people were around so, it was tough.”

Brown’s upcoming album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. Before this, the country star will perform his song “Grand” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28.

