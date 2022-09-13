Kane Brown Responds to Morgan Wallen’s Use of the N-Word in 2021

A video surfaced of Morgan Wallen using the n-word, receiving backlash and criticism fairly soon after. Here’s what Kane Brown said about the video and his relationship with the “Sand In My Boots” singer.

Morgan Wallen used the n-word in one video clip

Morgan Wallen performs during the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors | Catherine Powell/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Wallen is a country artist known for “Wasted On You,” “Whiskey Glasses,” and other songs. In 2021, this artist appeared in a video using the n-word, immediately facing backlash from fans and social media users.

“Before this incident, my album was already doing well,” Wallen said during an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan. “It was already being well received by critics and by fans. Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened that there was spike in my sales.”

The artist said that his use of the word was “wrong,” saying that he didn’t use to slur “frequently” with his friends. When asked if he thought racism was a problem in the United States, Wallen responded with “I mean it would seem that way. Yeah. I mean, I haven’t really sat and thought about that.”

According to Billboard, since the video surfaced, Wallen was dropped from his booking agent, WME. Days later, the artist posted a 5-minute long apology video elaborating on what happened and explaining he since met with “Black leaders” who explained how painful his words were.

“I accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, some executives, and leaders, to engage in some very real and honest conversations,” he said. “This week I heard first-hand some personal stories from Black people that honestly shook me, and I know what I’m going through this week doesn’t compare to some of the trials I heard about from them. I came away… with a clearer understanding of the weight of my words.”

Kane Brown texted Morgan Wallen about his use of the n-word

As a multiracial country singer (and a personal acquaintance of Wallen,) Brown texted the artist about his use of the n-word. He elaborated on the incident months later.

“This is the first time I’ve ever even talked about this, but I personally know Morgan,” Brown said during an interview with Country Now. “I texted him that day. I told him he shouldn’t have said it, but also knowing Morgan, I knew that he didn’t mean it in the way that the world thought that he meant it.”

“I think if it was in a different context, I probably would have been fighting,” he added.

What has Morgan Wallen done since being caught using the N-word on camera?

By May 2021, Wallen returned to the stage, winning three Billboard Music Awards that same month for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top Country Album with Dangerous: The Double Album.

The artist announced his 2022 tour. Additionally, Wallen’s Dangerous Wins Album of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. The artist continues to earn thousands of Spotify plays on his original music.

