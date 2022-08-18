Kane Brown ‘Surprised’ Executives With His Acting Audition Tape

Kane Brown is already dominating the world of country music, but apparently, the star has another industry he’s looking to enter. Brown recently revealed that he auditioned for a movie musical and that executives were “surprised” by his performance.

Kane Brown wants to start an acting career

While appearing on Nights With Elaina, Brown revealed that he has been seriously pursuing a career in the movie industry. The country singer discussed how he’s been working on getting into a movie, as well as what sort of parts he’d like to play in the future.

“I’ve been working with a lady out of L.A., and we’ve been trying to get some movies in and see which one, uh, relates to me the most,” Brown explained. “It makes it easy.”

The singer also shared that he wants to be in a horror movie. When asked if he would rather play the bad guy or one of the victims, Brown voted victim, but “I don’t know if I’d want to be like the tough dude that was helping everybody or if I’d want to be like the funny guy.”

The audition that ‘surprised’ studio executives

Brown also surprised fans with the news that he’d already auditioned for a pretty big movie musical: a new Grease movie! Brown explained the process:

“I just found out that the whole movie got canceled, so we’ll double-check on that, but yeah, um, WME called back and a couple of other people [did too] and was like, they were [pleasantly] surprised with the audition tape … they said that I could actually do it, so I thought that was awesome.” Nights With Elania via YouTube

He shared that the character he auditioned for isn’t in the original movie but is a popular guy who takes the lead character Danny “under his wing.” The movie isn’t happening anymore, but Brown is still celebrating the fact that he made it that far into the audition process.

Brown also said that he has “been offered a good amount of roles recently” and is pretty sure that an acting career “is coming pretty quick.” He also shared his acting inspiration: Tim McGraw, another country singer who has successfully made the jump into acting.

“I like action movies, I like horror movies, but honestly, I’ve never been in a movie, so I’ll get whatever I can get, and we’ll see where that goes,” Brown concluded.

What else does Kane Brown have going on?

Even if the acting career doesn’t pan out, Brown already has plenty to keep him busy. The singer launched his own label, 1021 Entertainment, last year and has a new album coming out this September. The album, called Different Man, will be Brown’s third studio album.

He also has a busy home life. Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, have two daughters, Kingsley Rose, 2, and Kodi Jane, 8 months. From music to movies, it looks like Brown has his sights set on dominating the entertainment industry.

