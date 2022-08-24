How Kane Brown’s Tattoos Changed His Life Trajectory

Kane Brown is a country artist who started attracting attention in the mid-2010s. He has since released several hit singles, such as “What Ifs,” “Lose It,” and “One Thing Right.” While Brown seems meant to be a successful singer, that was not his initial goal. However, his tattoos deterred him from his original career path.

Kane Brown has many tattoos

Kane Brown performs during the 2019 Tortuga Music Festival on April 12, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

It turns out Kane Brown is a fan of body art, and he famously sports numerous tattoos. According to Body Art Guru, his tattoos often have special meanings to him.

For example, he has an image of a microphone tattooed on his left hand and musical notes on the right side of his neck, which signify how much music is a part of his life. He also has a Chinese symbol for love on the left side of his neck, which was a matching tattoo he got with his mother.

Some tattoos also have interesting stories behind them. On his left forearm are pictures of FedEx boxes from when he was working at the delivery company. “Everybody was like ‘that was kind of a dumb tattoo to get while you were working at FedEx,’ but it just motivated me more to keep going with music, and trying to succeed, because if I wouldn’t have succeeded I wouldn’t have been able to really get another job.”

Kane Brown’s tattoos changed his plans

During a June 2022 appearance on Southern Living’s podcast Biscuits & Jam, Brown revealed that his tattoos played a role in changing the course of his life. Before becoming a musician, he wanted to join the military, but he couldnit because of his ink.

“A bunch of my grandparents were in the military. And of course I had a bunch of friends in the military and I even tried to join the military at one point,” he said. “I had too many tattoos. They told me I had to get them removed and I was like, ‘Nope.'”

When Brown was a young adult, he would post videos of himself singing on the internet. He even auditioned for talent search shows such as American Idol and The X Factor. Eventually, Brown’s videos gained attention around the country, which led him to pursue a career in music.

Kane Brown has shown appreciation for military personnel

Even though Brown never made it to the military, he still uses his musical talent to show appreciation for military personnel. Most notably, in 2019, he released the song “Homesick” and dedicated it to military families.

He told Biscuits & Jam,”When I recorded the song, it was basically my first time really touring and being away from my family and being away from my wife—uh, at the time, my girlfriend. And so I started thinking, ‘Who else can really relate to this song?’ And I’m like, ‘Man, look at me over here crying about being on the road doing shows when these people are going overseas and away from their family and then their families not even knowing if they’re gonna return. So deep down I was like that’s the audience that’s going to really relate to this song.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Kane Brown ‘Surprised’ Executives With His Acting Audition Tape