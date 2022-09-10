Kane Brown Wrote ‘Grand’ After Being in ‘a Dark Space’ During Quarantine

Kane Brown revealed some of the meaning behind “Grand,” sharing that he wrote this song after being in a “dark space” during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Here’s what we know about this 2022 single.

What is ‘Grand’ by Kane Brown about?

Kane Brown performs during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards | Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Released in July 2022, “Grand” is a single included on Different Man. Showcasing a different music style for Brown, this song details Brown feeling grateful after a particularly challenging time.

“The voices in my head, they used to make me wanna break down,” Brown laments. “Had me hella weighed down / Had me in a corner, had me beat but I’m ok now / True to what they say, if there’s a will, then there’s a way out / Took all of my dreams, I took ’em back ’cause I’m awake now.”

After some reflection, Brown reaches the conclusion that his life is “grand” despite not knowing his “purpose” at first. That’s reflected in the repeated phrases throughout “Grand,” as well as the song’s title.

“Oh, ain’t life grand? And I love a little whiskey in my hand,” Brown sings in the chorus. “Make it disappear then reappear again / Matter fact, I never want this life to end / Until the end.”

‘Grand’ is about Kane Brown’s experience with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

As with most artists, Brown’s music career was impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, pausing/postponing live performances due to safety concerns. This artist revealed that “Grand” was written from the “dark space” Brown felt during quarantine.

“I was in kind of like a dark space over quarantine — not really knowing my purpose,” the artist said during an interview with Audacy. “We weren’t able to tour or anything like that, so I was just sitting in my house, as everybody else was.”

Brown continued, saying, “I started realizing that I have a beautiful family and this artist opportunity and all this and that life is just ‘grand.’”

With easing COVID-19 restrictions, Brown announced his United States-based “Drunk or Dreaming” tour, starting in 2023. The ticket sales corresponded with the release date of Different Man.

Kane Brown released the ‘Grand’ official YouTube music video

In addition to showcasing this song at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Brown released the official “Grand” music video. The production earned over a million views, with fans sharing their appreciation for Brown’s genre-bending hit.

“This song is grand, and I never expected he would do a song outside of his country genre,” one YouTube user wrote. “This is definitely my new favorite song.”

“This is just an absolute vibe! ‘The voices in my head, they used to make me wanna break down. Had me hella weighed down. Had me in a corner, had me beat, but I’m ok now,’” another YouTuber wrote. “I absolutely felt that one… It’s simple yet relatable and enough to change your perspective. Been on repeat!”

RELATED: Kane Brown’s US 2023 ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ Tour