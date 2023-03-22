Kane Brown’s Duet With Blake Shelton Almost Didn’t Happen: ‘He Didn’t Get Back to Me’

Country stars Kane Brown and Blake Shelton teamed up for a duet called “Different Man,” the title track on Brown’s third album. However, he revealed there was someone else he was “dying” to collaborate with before reaching out to Shelton, but they didn’t get back in touch when he asked.

Brown shared his delight about the duet, even if another country music artist was his first choice for a dream collaborator. But as remarkable as the opportunity was for him, he said another song on the same album would likely make his fans happier.

Blake Shelton and Kane Brown | Trae Patton/NBC/Getty Images

Kane Brown was ‘dying’ to duet with Jason Aldean: ‘He didn’t get back to me’

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA, Brown revealed that he had hoped to score a collaboration with fellow country star Jason Aldean. He once said that would be a dream for him as an artist, but he didn’t get a response from Aldean when he reached out.

Before announcing his collaboration with Shelton, Brown said, “I’ve been dying to have a song with Jason [Aldean], but I will say, one of the songs I sent him that he didn’t get back to me on, another huge country artist jumped on it. I haven’t mentioned this, but another country artist is on my album and I’m so stoked to have him on.”

Kane Brown revealed Blake Shelton got back to him ‘within 30 minutes’ of reaching out

Kane Brown says he crossed his fingers when he sent his track "Different Man" to Blake Shelton, asking him to sing on it. pic.twitter.com/vMktF9cgua — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 21, 2022

Once Brown moved on from the idea of working with Aldean on the song, he moved on to Shelton. The tune eventually reminded him of The Voice coach and his sound. “I feel like I’m a great A&R, and so I was listening to the song over and over and over and trying to figure out, like, somebody can be on this song,” he explained in a conversation with Kelleigh Bannon on Today’s Country Radio (via Music Mayhem Magazine).

“…Blake was the first person that popped into my head. So I sent it to him and then within 30 minutes he texted me back and said he’s on it,” he added. “So that was just [me] crossing my fingers, hoping he could find time to record it.”

Kane Brown said his duet with his wife will probably be ‘the biggest thing’ on his ‘Different Man’ album

I don’t want no body besides you beside me ????? — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) March 9, 2023

Though Shelton delighted Brown when he made time to record their song, he thought his fans might be more eagerly anticipating another duet, which he recorded with his wife, Katelyn Brown.

“To me, it’ll probably be the biggest thing on the album, just because my fans have been waiting on it forever,” he said (Country Countdown USA). “When I met her, she was an artist. Hopefully, one day we’ll have an album together.”

Of their duet, he added, “I think it’s gonna be a huge wedding song.”

Brown said overall the Different Man album reflects his growth as an artist, explaining, “I’m a different person now. I’ve grown into my music, [and] the way I wanna be. I’ve grown into who I [want to] be on stage. For all these years, people saw someone who was trying to find himself.”