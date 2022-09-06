Kane Brown’s US 2023 ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ Tour

Sept. 9, 2022, is an important day for Kane Brown fans. The country artist’s new album, Different Man, will be available on most major streaming platforms. That’s also the day tickets for the “Drunk or Dreaming” United States tour go on sale.

Kane Brown released songs ‘One Thing Right,’ ‘Be Like That,’ and ‘Like I Love Country Music’

Country singer Kane Brown attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Brown is best known for “One Thing Right,” a track with over 450 million Spotify plays. The artist also has plenty of “famous friends.”

Since debuting on the music scene, Brown collaborated with Swae Lee and Khalid for “Be Like That,” earning over 330 million Spotify plays in the process. His self-titled release snagged the American Music Award for Favorite Country Album.

Now, this country star is embarking on his “Drunk or Dreaming” United States-based tour. Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and LoCash will appear on select dates as opening acts for the 2023 performances. In September 2022, tickets go on sale to the general public.

Kane Brown embarks on his ‘Drunk or Dreaming’ US tour in 2023 — here’s how to get tickets

The tour kicks off on March 16 at Grand Rapids, Michigan’s Van Andel Arena. Brown also stops at Florida’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre, California’s SAP Center at San Jose, the Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, and other well-known venues.

Tickets for Brown’s “Drunk or Dreaming Tour” go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. There’s also a presale option available for Brown fans through the artist’s website, with most pre-sale tickets on sale beginning Sept. 6.

After selecting a specific tour date, fans are brought to a sign-up page asking for a phone number and email address. Fans will be sent a specific link to purchase tickets ahead of the general public to prevent ticket scalping and bots.

In late 2022/early 2023, Brown will make stops in Australia, Europe, and New Zealand, with tickets already on sale. On Ticketek, seats are currently available in Melbourne, going for $100-$129 plus fees.

Kane Brown debuts ‘Different Man’ on Sept. 9, 2022

Brown made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first male country star to perform at the award ceremony. A few days later, Brown will release his album Different Man — with a scheduled Sept. 9 release date. (A signed CD is available for pre-order on Brown’s website.)

Thanks to an Instagram picture, fans learned about the track list from this upcoming collection. The title song features country artist Blake Shelton, while “Thank God” includes vocals from Brown’s wife, Katelyn Brown. “Go Around” from Different Man is already available, released by Brown as a single in August 2022.

His last full-length album was Experiment Extended, which featured 15 tracks, including “Good as You,” “Homesick,” and “Baby Come Back to Me.” Until Different Man premieres, music by Brown is available on most major streaming platforms.

