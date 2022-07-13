Kanye West Recorded His Verse For Cardi B’s Song ‘Hot S***’ When He Was ‘All Over the Media’

Cardi B and Kanye West are two rappers with several hit songs to their name. It was only a matter of time before the two teamed up on a song: Cardi’s new single “Hot S***.” According to Cardi, Kanye wrote his verse at a difficult time for him personally.

Kanye West | Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kanye West recorded a verse for Cardi B’s ‘Hot S***’

Fans have been eager for the return of Cardi B for years. Her earth-shattering 2020 hit “WAP” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as did her 2021 hit “Up.”

Cardi has been teasing her sophomore album for years, insisting that she wants it to be perfect before releasing it.

In July 2022, Cardi released “Hot S***,” a collab with Kanye West and Lil Durk, her latest single presumably from her upcoming album.

Kanye was ‘all over the media’ when he wrote his verse, according to Cardi

Cardi revealed in an interview with Apple Music that she’d actually first recorded “Hot S***” back in 2020, before she even made “WAP.”

“People always loved this record, but I always felt like it needed a male feature,” she explained. “I did not know which male artist to put on this record because this has a certain type of beat that I feel like only certain artists could freak it.”

She ended up recruiting two male artists, Kanye West and Lil Durk, for the song. Ye agreed to do the song earlier in 2022 when he was making headlines for his Instagram outbursts and public threats against his ex-wife’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on,” Cardi said. “I like how his verse, it’s personal, but it’s not that personal.”

“I’m so happy that he gave me this verse,” she continued. “And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real … him.”

Cardi B’s album is coming

Cardi has spoken about the long and arduous process of creating her second album several times before. She admitted to Zane Lowe on Apple Music that she’s gearing up for that next phase of her career, but acknowledged that a lot has changed since she released her debut LP Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

“Right after this record, I have another one that is different from this record,” Cardi said. “And right after that, I really just want to put that album together. I’m just trying to put all my plans together and everything together.”

“I’ve been preparing myself for a festival and I haven’t performed in a crowd since 2019,” she continued. “And my body’s definitely changed. I’m finna be 30, and I just had a really big baby. Just even my body, the way that I program, I’m a little bit different now. So right now I’m trying to break my shell with everything. Even now, I’m really nervous. I haven’t put out a single since ‘Up.’”

“I’m ready to go on beast mode,” she concluded. “I’m ready for it.”

