Kardashian-Jenner Family Zodiac Signs: Which Sign Is Most Common?

The Kardashian-Jenner brood seems to be growing by the day. Kris Jenner’s clan has been in the double digits for years and they don’t seem to be slowing down. With a ton of strong personalities in the mix, fans of the famous family are always curious about their zodiac signs. But which one is the most prevalent amongst the KarJenners? Here are the star signs of all the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including their kids.

Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner | Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, and Robert Kardashian Sr.

First up is the matriarch, Kris. With a birthday in early November, Kris is a Scorpio. But what of her former spouses? Caitlyn Jenner, whose birthday is just a few days after Kris’, is also a Scorpio. Funnily enough, the late Robert Kardashian Sr. was also a water sign, but his zodiac sign was Pisces.

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick

Things start heating up with Kourtney Kardashian. Kris’ eldest child is a fiery Aries. Two of Kourtney’s kids are also fire signs as well. Super fans of the reality TV stars will recall that Kourtney’s sons, Mason and Reign Disick, share the same birthday. Thus, the boys share the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. Meanwhile, Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, is a Cancer.

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West

Up next is the most famous Kardashian, Kim. The mom of four is a Libra. Unlike her older sister, Kim’s kids, whom she shares with Kanye West, all have different zodiac signs. Given her personality, fans won’t be surprised to learn that North is a Gemini. Saint, on the other hand, is a Sagittarius. Chicago is a Capricorn and the youngest, Psalm, is a Taurus.

Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is never shy about sharing how much she loves her family. Thus, it makes sense that her zodiac sign is the family-oriented, Cancer. Her daughter, True, on the other hand, is an Aries.

Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream

Rob Kardashian doesn’t just have the same name as his father, he also shares the lawyer’s zodiac sign. Rob, like his dad, is a Pisces. Meanwhile, his daughter, Dream, is a Scorpio.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner remains the only one of Kris’ kids who doesn’t yet have kids over her own. And while being child-free may be a unique experience amongst the KarJenner clan, the model’s zodiac sign isn’t. Kendall, like both of her parents, is a Scorpio.

Kylie Jenner and her kids: Stormi and the baby formerly called Wolf

Last up is Kylie Jenner. Since the Life of Kylie alum has always marched to the beat of her own drum, it makes sense that she’s the only Leo in her entire family. Meanwhile, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and her son, the baby formerly known as Wolf, share the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Which zodiac sign reigns supreme?

It seems that Scorpio energy (and fire signs in general) dominates the Kardashian-Jenner family. It’ll be interesting to see if any new arrivals ever allow them to add any Virgo energy into the mix.

