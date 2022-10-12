Kate Beckinsale Doesn’t Get Plastic Surgery or Botox, But She Likes Blood Facials and Scorpion-Venom Skincare

Despite her youthful look, actor Kate Beckinsale has been very public with the fact that she doesn’t engage in plastic surgery or botox. However, she does engage in some out-of-the-box celebrity beauty rituals. Read on to get the full scoop on the unique process Beckinsale engages in to maintain a youthful appearance.

Why Kate Beckinsale has said ‘no’ to plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale knows she looks considerably younger than her actual age. The nearly 50-year-old actor was blessed with good genetics. “My family is generally on the younger-looking side,” she told New Beauty, adding, “Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy.”

Despite touting that it’s really just about her skincare, Beckinsale is annoyed by those who insist she’s partaken. “I’m not against people having [plastic surgery],” she noted. “[But] I do get pissed off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t. I’m frightened of paralyzing my face.”

Another reason the Jolt star refrains from indulging in the common practice? Beckinsale explained it comes back to her mom. “My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times,” she shared. “My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f***ing radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f***ing told you! See? You should never do that.'”

Kate Beckinsale loves blood facials and a scorpion-venom skincare routine

It doesn’t sound like Beckinsale will opt for botox or plastic surgery anytime soon. But the star is a fan of a popular collagen-boosting treatment. “I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and re-inject it into your skin],” she explained. “That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!” According to Johns Hopkins, PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, utilizes the plasma found in blood to rejuvenate the skin, soften texture, and boost overall collagen production.

Blood facials aren’t her only vice. Beckinsale also likes to incorporate scorpion venom in her skincare routine. According to Stylecaster, the star is the face of the MRVL Skincare line. The products the Underworld actor uses from the MRVL Skincare line contain Blue Scorpion Peptide (BSP). BSP stimulates natural collagen production, helps regenerate symptoms of damaged skin, and smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

How did Beckinsale get involved with this unique skincare line? “They sent me some of [their products], and they were such nice products, and I really liked what they did to my skin,” she noted simply.

Kate Beckinsale only uses beauty products that are ethically sourced

As an animal lover and animal rights activist, Beckinsale also had to make sure that the MRVL products were something she could ethically stand behind. She made sure that the Blue Scorpions weren’t being hurt or “milked for their venom” during her initial contact with Langley. As the Pearl Harbor actor stated, “I don’t want that to be involved with something that’s not kind.”

After meeting up with the Langley, visiting the farm herself, and trying the products, Beckinsale became sold on using these scorpion-venom products to up her skincare routine. Of all the MRVL Skincare products, Beckinsale says her favorite is the Retinol Repair Night Cream which combines retinal with the BSP.

