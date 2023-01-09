Kate Hudson Thinks Rom-Coms Have Been ‘Dumbed Down’ in Recent Years

Kate Hudson is an award-winning actor and star of some of the top rom-coms of the early 2000s. Born to another famous actor, Goldie Hawn, she’s had a wide-ranging acting career, starting with her breakout role in Almost Famous in 2000. Since then, Hudson has starred in dozens of movies, occasionally taking on a behind-the scenes role. With Hudson’s experience in the genre, she has some opinions on what makes a good romantic comedy, and what makes one fall short.

Kate Hudson was the queen of romantic comedies

Kate Hudson attends the red carpet of the movie “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2021 in Venice, Italy. | Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to romantic comedies, Hudson knows the genre well. She has starred in more than a dozen rom-coms over her career, paired with the top leading men in Hollywood. What Hudson brings to rom-coms is a combination of romantic chemistry, comedic timing, and beauty in the face of chaos.

Unfortunately for fans, the genre saw its peak in the early 2000s. Hudson’s early success in these films started to fade, as later entries like Mother’s Day earned negative reviews. Over the past decade, studios have shied away from making them in favor of guaranteed box-office wins. While there’s been renewed hope in the last few years, the state of the industry makes this tough.

Kate Hudson knows what makes a hit rom-com

With so many romantic comedy roles under her belt, Hudson knows what makes one work well. Talking on Sean Evans on Hot Ones, she got real. “An actually good story, I mean let’s start with that,” Hudson said is the key ingredient. “I think sometimes that people think that rom-coms, it’s about meeting love, discovering love, falling in love, love falling apart, and then how you come back together.”

She continues, “Ones that we love are like two movie stars and a love story. You know, that they’re shiny, they’re bright, and it’s like wish fulfillment. It’s supposed to make you feel fuzzy, and then they stay with you forever.”

As for the problems with the rom-coms, Hudson said these movies can sometimes be “dumbed down” and made to not feel authentic. Although she feels like the genre has waned in recent years, she’s not opposed to returning — for the right project.

Kate Hudson’s chemistry with Matthew McConaughey led to 2 rom-coms

When fans think of Hudson falling in love onscreen, they often immediately think of her paired with Matthew McConaughey. The actors first starred in 2003’s How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. In it, she played a journalist who dates McConaughey’s character, trying to get him to break up with her for a story. Little does she know, he’s trying to make things work for his own reasons. Naturally, they have real chemistry.

The two reunited onscreen in 2008 with Fool’s Gold. This movie didn’t get quite the same reception that the first one did. But it still had all of the elements that made fans fall in love with the pair in the first place. The chemistry that the two have is undeniable. And even the actors realized that it was something special.